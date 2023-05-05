CHEER: Getting guns off the street is something law enforcement strives for in communities across the U.S. That job was made a bit easier across New York state this past weekend thanks to a gun buyback effort funded by state Attorney General Letitia James and conducted by Falls police. The local effort saw 505 firearms turned in, with the weapons coming from across the Niagara Region and Western New York. “They were coming from all over Western New York. We even had someone in line from Rochester,” Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said. Police collected 19 assault rifles, 280 handguns and 106 long guns were collected on Saturday. The gun buyback was a joint effort held simultaneously in nine communities throughout the state. All in all, it took in more than 3,000 guns. But these aren’t guns being used in local crimes, critics say. Our response? At a time when people are getting shot for knocking on the wrong door, any gun off the street is a good thing.
CHEER: It seems like a lot longer than three years that Covid mandates weren’t causing an issue at the U.S./Canadian border. As Covid numbers waned locally and we made strides in getting back to our pre-pandemic ways, local lawmakers, business interests and residents were railing against rules at northern border crossings. They were celebrating this week as the requirement for Canadians crossing into the U.S. be vaccinated against COVID-19 will officially be lifted on Thursday. “While long overdue, this last lifting of pandemic restrictions is certainly welcome news and critically important as we seek opportunities to encourage a robust cross-border exchange that delivers shared prosperity,” Congressman Brian Higgins said in breaking the news. Clearing the way for cross-border traffic is an important thing, according to the U.S. Travel Association, Canada is the largest international inbound market to the U.S., with nearly 21 million visitors spending $20.8 billion in 2019, before the pandemic.
JEER: In an effort to help … balance? … the 2023-2024 NYS budget, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed, and the Legislature consented, to intercept Medicaid funding from Uncle Sam that historically has gone to counties. With Hochul signing 10 budget bills into law this week, New York Association of Counties is rightfully ripped on behalf of property tax payers from Niagara Falls to Long Island. Hochul’s maneuver, known in some quarters as a “cost shift,” will cost all counties together “hundreds of millions of dollars per year, plus a one-time loss of $1.6 billion of previously owed Medicaid savings that the state has decided to withhold indefinitely,” NYSAC president Michael Zurlo said. To cover their loss, the choices for counties will be very few: either hit reserves, or raise the property tax levy — and go through the rigamarole of exceeding the annual tax levy cap, set by the state to “encourage” local taxing jurisdictions to spend more wisely, haha. If New York State needs more money to finance its comparatively generous Medicaid program (in which counties have no say), surely, somewhere in its $229 billion budget there’s a line item or two, reflecting waste, vanity and/or sheer stupidity, that could be drained instead.
