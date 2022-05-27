• CHEER: Just as the Discover Niagara Shuttles are hitting the road for the season comes word that the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees is sending $500,000 to keep them running. The $500,000 will be paid in two installments over the next two years to the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, which operates the shuttles. With news of the funds comes word that an additional shuttle is being added to the fleet to cut down wait times on the “Falls to Fort” route. An effort to electrify the shuttle fleet is also underway, organizers say. The shuttles also travel between the Falls and several sites in the Lockport area. And remember, the shuttles aren’t just for tourists. Local residents are encouraged to hop aboard, too. The Discover Niagara Shuttle mobile app can be downloaded at discoverniagarashuttle.com/apps and will show where all shuttles are at any time.
• CHEER: Finally some better news on the local COVID-19 front. After weeks of seeing the number of new cases creep up in Niagara County, health officials announced a drop this past week. From May 18 through Wednesday, there were 577 new Covid cases reported locally, down from 898 the week before. The numbers had been trending up in recent weeks, so to see a big drop was a bit of a relief. Let’s hope that trend continues as we head into the summer months. But let's not forget to stay vigilant.
• CHEERS: The Niagara County Veterans Service Agency now has a “first-class operation” set up in its new space in the Niagara County Courthouse, according to Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski. For instance, the new office space has smart TVs that allow a veteran and their service officer to jointly view a screen when visiting a government website to file a claim, were provided by Veterans One-stop Center of WNY. Jastrzemski says veterans can receive assistance with filing important paperwork, fighting for benefits, securing medical appointments, finding counseling and more. It’s a great show of support to our local veterans.
• JEERS: With fatal motorcycle crashes on the rise, the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee is trying to raise awareness about the need for safety on roadways. According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany's Rockefeller College, last year, there were 198 fatal motorcycle crashes that killed 204 people across the state. The motorcycle crash deaths accounted for more than 18% of all motor vehicle crash fatalities in 2021. We were offered a tragic example Sunday when a Wheatfield man was killed in an accident on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Falls. There is a state motorcycle safety program that was developed by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation that includes courses that teach effective turning, braking maneuvers, tips on avoiding obstacles, strategies while in traffic, how to select protective apparel and vehicle maintenance. More information about training courses can be found at nysmsp.org.
