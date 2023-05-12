• CHEER: We can safely say Rock Burger’s 716 Burger is among the best in New York. The creation of Rock Burger founder Jason Lizardo, it’s stuffed upside down with wing dip and cheese and topped with mozzarella, Frank’s hot sauce, bleu cheese or ranch dressing, and pepperoni and mozzarella on the top bun. The recipe ended up as a finalist in the New York Beef Council’s Best NY Burger competition. In Monday’s final face-off at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, a panel of judges weighed in and ranked the 716 Burger second among the four finalists. The Bacon Grilled Cheeseburger from Syracuse’s Ale & Angus Pub was deemed best in the state. Second best burger in New York state is a mighty fine honor for a burger chain that got its start in the Falls. Lizardo’s not done with the spotlight either, he’s also appearing on an episode of the Food Network’s, “Guy’s Grocery Games,” set to air on May 24.
• CHEER: Restauranteur Russell J. Salvatore must be “tuned in” to the needs of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. The Western New York philanthropist recently donated 270 new televisions to the hospital. They’ll be installed throughout the Memorial Medical Center campus, including patient hospital rooms, resident rooms at the Schoellkopf Nursing Home and will be equipped with a wellness network for patients and their families to access educational and informative content prior to discharge. It’s not Salvatore’s first contribution to Memorial, either. In 2019, the longtime owner of Salvatore’s Italian Gardens and Russell’s Steaks, Chops & More, contributed to the construction of the Russell J. Salvatore Welcome Center, a newly renovated 1,500-square-foot upper lobby and visitor check-in area. Salvatore’s efforts were recognized at Memorial’s 2022 Premier annual black-tie fundraiser earlier this month, where he received the Nancy Gara Spirit Award.
• JEER: Overcrowding at area animal shelters has become more and more of an issue in recent months. SPCA of Niagara Executive Director Amy Lewis said staff is constantly turning people away who are looking to surrender their pets due to the shelter having no room. It’s led to a bit of desperation and deception from some pet owners who have begun making fraudulent stray dog complaints. In the Falls, thanks to a soon to expire contract with the city, the SPCA of Niagara is obligated to take stray animals. Last week, a Falls woman was charged with second-degree offering a false instrument for filing and abandonment of an animal after she reported her own dog as a stray. There’s debate about punishing pet owners considering the animal wasn’t outright abandoned. Lewis said she has been meeting with her staff to search for solutions to help families facing economic challenges keep their pets. We hope there’s a solution out there, for everyone’s sake.
