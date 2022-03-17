• CHEER: We're not just celebrating because it's St. Patrick's Day today— March 17 offers up two other big reasons to party. On March 17, 1892, the state Legislature issued the charter to establish the City of Niagara Falls. Also, March 17, 1893, just a year after the Village of Niagara Falls and Suspension Bridge were merged, the Niagara Falls Gazette published the first edition of its daily newspaper. The Gazette had been founded as a weekly paper in 1854. If you're heading out to the Ancient Order of the Hibernians' 38th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Conference and Event Center, raise a glass to the city and Gazette — and don't forget to get there a little early fr the “Shortest” Parade at 4:45 p.m. on the corner of Old Falls and 1st streets.
• CHEER: One sure sign that we’ve turned a corner, Covid-wise, is the sudden reappearance of community event listings in the Gazette Bulletin Board. After two years of canceled this, virtual-only that, in-person occasions are popping up all over the place. Senior citizen clubs and local historical societies are having membership gatherings again. So are live school musicals. There’s even a children’s “clover hunt” planned in Wilson this weekend. As winter yields to spring, and so long as the local Covid positivity rate stays down, we can look forward to more and more places to go and things to do with other people. If there’s a bright side to what felt like interminable isolation these past couple of years, it might be new or renewed appreciation for the “little” things in life.
• CHEER: Sick of having to 'Fall Back" and "Spring Ahead?" You're not the only one. The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent across the U.S. next year. The bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act ensures Americans no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. It still needs approval from the House, and the signature of President Joe Biden, to become law. In discussing the bill, Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said, “Changing the clock twice a year is outdated and unnecessary.” We couldn't agree more. The only downside? We have to figure out some other twice-yearly reminder to check our smoke detector batteries.
• JEERS: We're pretty sure we don't have anything to fear just yet but recent stories on invasive Joro spiders from East Asia will have us closely inspecting any spiderwebs we come across later this spring. The spider, which can get as big as the palm of your hand — take a second, hold open your hand and ponder that — has been spotted in Georgia and South Carolina and entomologists expect it to spread throughout the Southeast and northward as it appears better suited to colder temperatures. While Linda Rayor, an ecologist specializing in the social behavior of spiders at Cornell University, says not to worry — "There is no evidence that this spider presents any sort of an ecological risk or risk to people or pets of being bitten," she says — not many of us are going to take kindly to giant spiders moving into the neighborhood.
