• CHEER: The reinforcements have arrived for the Niagara Falls Police Department. Eight new officers took part in Tuesday’s Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy graduation ceremonies at NCCC. We’re happy to see anyone suit up as a police officer but we applaud the department’s efforts to increase diversity in its ranks. Two women and two Black male recruits are among the eight new graduates. We agree with Mayor Robert Restaino that the more diverse police force helps the department to be more in tune with issues confronting society today. There have now been 20 new police hires in the past two years with six more new recruits slated to be sworn-in later this week. The new recruits will begin their academy classes March 14 and when they graduate, they'll bring the NFPD up to its full budgeted compliment of sworn officers.
• CHEER: We had a feeling things would end well — following the Feb. 17 theft of a snowblower from the Salvation Army’s Buffalo Avenue property, local community members have stepped up in a big way. Chris Lavigueur and Dustin Huffman of Pathfinder Technology Solutions have since stepped in and donated and installed a security system, and bought the nonprofit a new snowblower. Efforts are still underway to replace a storage shed with the Army about halfway to the $6,000 goal. Anyone interested in donating for the new shed can do so by contacting Carroll at (716) 283-7697. For all the good the Carrolls and the Salvation Army have done over the years, it’s great to see folks willing to give back.
• CHEER: It was great to see the Olcott Lions Club Polar Bear Swim for Sight get back to “normal” on Sunday. Well. the 60 degree weather wasn’t typical of a Polar Bear Swim but the lake ice and 35-degree water were still there to greet “swimmers.” Participation was good but it was still down from pre-civid swims. Three-hundred fifty swimmers registered for this year's Swim for Sight but only 270 made it into the water, according to Lions Club organizer Bill Clark. The numbers averaged about 400 participants in recent years. Still, no one in Olcott was complaining Sunday as they enjoyed all the festivities surrounding the event. We expect a big bounce back next year — numbers wise and weather wise.
• JEER: It’s getting ugly at the pumps and the scary thing is no one’s quite not sure how high the cost of a gallon of gas is going to climb in the coming weeks. The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008. We’ve seen prices over $4.50 in recent days. Despite the high prices there’s talk of fuel holding and price gouging. There is some good news there — State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday invited consumers to be on the lookout for possible fuel price gouging and anyone who sees a dramatic increases in the price of gasoline or fuel should report these incidents to the Office of the Attorney General at https://ag.ny.gov/complaint-forms/. Unfortunately we think it’s going to be tough to determine what’s gouging and what’s legitimate price increases in the coming weeks.
