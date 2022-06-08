CHEER: Things appear to be rolling along for the Rail Yard Skatepark project in Lockport. After a slight bump in the road, it’s been decided that Greater Lockport Development Corp. will be the contracting agency. It allows the skatepark to make plans through a design/build process — in which both the skatepark design and construction are handled by the same company — it’ll keep costs down move the $550,000 development moving along. “We’re very excited to move forward with this,” Mayor Michelle Roman said. “People travel all over to go to skateparks, which makes it a good fit with the GLDC. We want this to be a destination.”
CHEER: Congrats to legendary radio broadcaster Tom Darro who’s included in the Buffalo Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Darro has worked at WUSJ Radio in Lockport, WJJL Radio in Niagara Falls, WGR and other Buffalo stations. Beginning in 1981, while working for the Niagara Falls Tourist and Convention Bureau, he appeared on stations across the eastern U.S. to promote Niagara Falls as a tourist destination. Tom returned to WJJL in 2006, again hosting Viewpoint, where the program continues today on WEBR. The Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame Dinner is September 22 at Samuel’s Grande Manor in Williamsville.
CHEER: For a spur-of-the-moment idea, the plan to place 2,448 American flags representing each US service member who was killed in the Afghan War near Widewaters restaurant in Lockport has been a big success. Restaurant owner Brandon Marvin said the flag planting drew around 50 volunteers on Memorial Day weekend to help plant flags. That’s not all, the effort also raised $350 for the VFW. Marvin said he plan to host a similar event next year. We salute him for his efforts.
JEER: What comes first, the project or the state incentive? That’s what we find ourselves asking following news last week that two pending Niagara County solar projects are among 22 large-scale renewable energy projects to be granted Renewable Energy Certificate agreements by the state. As we reported, despite the awards, neither Ridge View Solar Center in Hartland, and Bear Ridge Solar in Cambria and Pendleton have received operating permits from the Office of Renewable Energy Sitting (ORES). Isn’t this putting the cart before the horse? In a release on the awards, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority stated the projects being awarded will need to deliver energy generation for use in the state, and will only receive payments once the projects are completed and are producing electricity for the grid. How about once they’re approved to move forward?
