• CHEERS: Talk about a learning experience. Nine Niagara Falls City School District staff members took part in a unique spring break trip this year — traveling to Ghana to help assist a village there. The volunteers worked with the organization Global Partnerships, which also organizes volunteer efforts in South Africa, Madagascar, Fiji, Costa Rica, Nepal, Thailand and Cambodia. On this trip, staff members helped raise funds so that the villagers could build their own boat, along with providing toiletries, medical supplies, clothing, and shoes. They also taught 60 to 70 kids there, depending on the day, about math, English, science, music, and physical education. “They were very lively and grateful,” volunteer Mia Crumpton said. “They were very appreciative and happy, and didn’t want to see us go.” And while district staff may be gone, the trip made quite an impact. Months after returning, staff said they are still in contact with the Ghanaians they met, working on other fundraising efforts to achieve other village goals.
• CHEERS: Once again, the Falls and other Niagara County law enforcement agencies are the beneficiaries of a little “give” and take with the state. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced funding this week for the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative, referred to by officials as GIVE. The grants are made available to law enforcement agencies for personnel, overtime, equipment and technology. Under the initiative, Niagara County law enforcement agencies will share in $2.18 million in GIVE funds. The governor’s office said, of those dollars, the Niagara Falls Police Department will receive $1.24 million. Additional GIVE funds have been allocated to the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office ($328,826), the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office ($266,250) and the county probation office ($351,253). The funds are a welcome addition for local agencies, particularly in the Falls which is in the midst of another fatal shooting investigation.
• JEERS: While it’s good to see some good come out of the recent tragedy at the Lockport Cave & Under Ground Boat Ride, it’s obviously much too late. In response to the June 12 fatal accident, late last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was pushing for the state to have regulatory authority over boats that operate in caves and similar waterways after questions were raised about what entity inspects the cave boats. The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation regulates commercial boats, Hochul’s office said, but lacks authority to inspect those operating on non-navigable waters, like in the privately owned Lockport Cave. There’s no question that it’s well past time to close the loophole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.