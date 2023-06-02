• CHEER: A trio of alert members of law enforcement deserve a special tip of the cap for their actions during a recent spate of fires in the area.
On Tuesday, it was Niagara County Sheriff’s Lt. Sean Furey who arrived first on the scene of a blaze at 5226 Baer Road in Cambria. Responding to a report of a garage fire and noticing that the flames were spreading to the main house, Furey rushed to the home and helped three adults and a dog get out of the home safely. Pekin and Sanborn fire companies responded and extinguished the fire.
On Wednesday, an alert Niagara Falls police officer tracked down a fire in the LaSalle area. Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the officer, who was on patrol at the time, noticed smoke in the area of Military Road and Cayuga Drive. With no 911 calls yet reporting a fire, the officer began searching for the source of the smoke and located a house on fire at 8623 Lindbergh Ave.
Falls’ firefighters were able to extinguish the fire a short time later. According to neighbors, the property was vacant after previous occupants had recently moved out.
Later that day, a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol spotted a building on fire at Voss Manufacturing on Lockport Road in Wheatfield. After alerting dispatchers, they were joined by other responding deputies who used fire extinguishers to try and knock down the fire. It was eventually extinguished by members of the Bergholz and Sanborn volunteer fire companies.
A great job by all the officers involved — not to mention the great work of the responding firefighters.
• JEER: We’re all for warm weather and sunny skies, but slow it down Mother Nature. It’s June 2 and we’re already dealing with daily temps in the 90s and air quality advisories.
As for today’s advisory, summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog. It’s trouble for young children, those who exercise outdoors, those involved in vigorous outdoor work and those who have respiratory disease (such as asthma). Individuals experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain or coughing should consider consulting their doctor. Ozone levels generally decrease at night and can be minimized during daylight hours by curtailment of automobile travel and the use of public transportation where available.
The rough start to summer — that’s not even officially here yet (That’ll be June 21) — has us a little worried for the weeks ahead. If this is how things are in very early June, what the heck is August gonna be like?
There is good news on the horizon, Saturday’s forecast calls for cooler temperatures in the upper 70s. It’s tempered with a bit bad news — depending on where you fall with hot weather — we could see temps in the 60s with some rain next week.
