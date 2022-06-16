• CHEER: Seven students of Newfane-based Lazy Creek Art, all 6 to 9 years old, recently created and self-published the picture book “Kitty” as an ongoing fundraiser for the nonprofit animal welfare organization Save-A-Pet Niagara. The artist-authors, Ryleigh Fuller, Henry Gregson, Makenna Keys, Abby Laubacker, Addison Wrights, Jazlyn Zevetchin and Lovina Zevetchin, each illustrated a page of the book. Since its publication, enough copies were sold to generate $100 for Save-A-Pet — the eastern Niagara County mainstay that’s been in the “business” of finding new homes for dogs and lots and lots of cats for more than 40 years — and the proceeds of future sales will go to the organization as well. This is a wonderful community service project by some of Niagara’s youngest citizens and a gift to Save-A-Pet that will keep on giving. Get your copy of "Kitty" at Artisan Alley or online at ArtisanAlleyNewfane.com or amazon.com.
• CHEER: An Epi-Pen is being placed in every Niagara County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle to help increase first responders’ capabilities at emergency scenes — and increase the chance that a person suffering from a severe allergic reaction survives the experience. Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced the addition to the sheriff’s patrol vehicle tool kit last week, indicating deputies already received instruction on Epi-Pen usage earlier this year as part of their annual first aid training. The epinephrine auto-injector devices were acquired with funding approved by the county legislature. Nothing that deputies are often the first to arrive at an emergency scene, ahead of EMS and/or firefighting crews, Filicetti suggested it only makes sense that they be trained and equipped to provide a wide range of first aid. That it does. Without a doubt, those Epi-pens will save a life soon, if they haven’t already.
• CHEER: Another week, another drop in new positive COVID-19 cases in Niagara County. From June 8 through Wednesday, health officials say 190 new cases were reported in the county. It's a slight drop from 192 cases over the previous week, but we'll take it. Sadly, Niagara did see another Covid-related death over the past week, raising the number of deaths to 595 since March 2020.
• JEER: Property tax rebate checks began landing in the mailboxes of nearly 3 million income-eligible homeowners in New York this month “courtesy” of Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature. The timing, just ahead of scheduled primary elections for statewide offices and the state Assembly, is suspect and the rationale, relief for a heavily taxed subset of New Yorkers (property owners, who also are most likely to vote), is flimsy at best. If this rebate was truly aimed at helping New Yorkers cover their property tax bills, the checks would be sent closer to September or the end of the year when county, town and city tax bills go out. He’s not saying anything original or unique here, but state Assembly Member Mike Norris, R-Lockport, does hit the nail on the head when he points out the folly of this particular election-year gimmick, which has been around since the Pataki Administration: “This is a rebate of money people have already put in. I know it’s nice to get them, particularly right now … . But I believe we need to do a better job in making tax reductions that are long term. We continue to lose population because people can’t afford to be here.” Imagine the real good that New York State could do not just for property owners but also renters and New Yorkers generally by reducing its own cost and scope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.