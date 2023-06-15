• CHEERS: Last week was a big one for Heart, Love & Soul which marked its 40th anniversary with a series of events. The organization is definitely worth celebrating. Since their establishment in 1983, Heart, Love, & Soul has provided essential services, including food and hospitality and social care services, to those in need. Services include daily meals, food pantry, community health nursing, case management, shower and laundry facilities, and more. In the past 10 years, HLS has served over 451,000 meals through its dining room and provided more than 865,900 meals through its food pantry. It’s Daybreak program, which serves as a one-stop center for individuals in need, offering access to housing, healthcare, employment, education and legal services as well as facilities where guests can do their laundry, get their haircut or take a shower. Thank you to those at Heart, Love & Soul who’ve made such an impact on the community.
• CHEERS: Speaking of impacts, it was always very apparent to us that Bob Baxter was making a big mark on the Niagara region. A poet and author of several books, Baxter was well known in local literary circles as a talented writer, editor and mentor to other writers and poets. He taught English and creative writing at Niagara County Community College for more than 25 years. He was also a driving force behind efforts to remove the Robert Moses Parkway as well as the founder of the Niagara Heritage Partnership, a citizens group that advocated for the preservation and restoration of the region’s environment, with a focus on the Niagara Gorge. Baxter passed away on March 15 at age 84. This Wednesday, a memorial service in his honor will be held at NCCC from 3 to 5 p.m. in room G211. Friends, colleagues and former students are encouraged to attend.
• JEERS: We didn’t have it anywhere near as bad as other areas throughout the northeast last week as smoke from fires raging throughout Canada was blown to the south. While dangerous air from wildfires may be more commonplace in western parts of the country, all the air quality warnings and cancellations were a bit unnerving. The situation led to the cancellation of outdoor events, fireworks displays and kept school children inside all day. As Gov. Kathy Hochul stated, the air at points during the week was a hazard for everyone. “We normally are accustomed to talking about children, babies, people with compromised immune systems, senior citizens,” the governor said, “but this is something that’s having an effect on everyone.” And it could happen again. Canadian officials have warned it could be a marathon fire season. Our thoughts go out to those in Canada who dealt with the devastating fires first-hand and suffered so much worse than we did.
