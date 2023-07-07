• CHEER: When you hear someone say “Argh” it’s usually a sign that something bad is happening. Not this weekend in Olcott where the long-running Pirate Festival has landed with events continuing today and Sunday. The ‘23 festival will feature all of its usual staples including rides, vendors, pirate skits and costume contests, as well as some new additions. Among them, there’ll be a display pirate ship for children that serves as the central place for treasure hunts and various other activities. There will also be some new vendors among the 34 that are setting up shop in Krull Park. It’s a cool event and a great time to stop by Krull Park on the lakeshore. It’s all for a good cause too — organized by Olcott Volunteer Fire Co., proceeds of this year’s festival are earmarked to help cover the cost of a new fire engine the company purchased earlier this year.
• CHEER: Niagara County Community College’s upgraded Veterans Memorial Park project is getting closer to competition. It will feature a reflection wall commemorating military heroes who have had an association with NCCC, large American and New York state flags, a POW/MIA flag and emblems of all six branches of the U.S. military when completed. Another nice aspect to the monument is that it will be a focal point for visitors driving onto the Sanborn campus. Project officials say help is still needed with fully funding the monument. Sponsors are still being sought to contribute to the project. Memorial plaques are on sale until July 30. Giving details are available at www.niagaracc.suny.edu/veterans/memorialpark. To date, over 100 sponsors have contributed nearly $250,000 to the project, which broke ground in the spring. That's definitely worthy of a salute.
• JEER: It never ceases to amaze us when we see a police report involving someone purposely leaving an animal in a car on a hot summer’s day. How are people still this stupid? It happened again this week when a Nassau County man left a dog in his Mercedes Benz while he spent the afternoon gambling. Another casino customer noticed the man come out his car about 3 p.m. and check on the dog before heading back in to try his luck. The witness waited about 20 minutes for the man to return before calling police. It was noted that all the windows were rolled up in car which was parked in direct sunlight with the temperature at the time at 86 degrees. Officers said the dog appeared in distress but were able to get the car’s back door open. It took almost two hours to locate the dog’s owner in the casino, who now faces charges. In his defense, the man told police there was a bottle of water in the car for the dog. A closed bottle of water … Maybe we shouldn’t be too amazed by this case.
