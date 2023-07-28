• CHEER: The party’s already started in Youngstown and it’ll keep going all weekend as the CanAm regatta sails from the Youngstown Yacht Club. Of note this year is it’s now been 50 years that regatta events have been sailing out of Youngstown. As of midweek, about 40 boats had registered for this year’s event, mostly from yacht clubs surrounding Lake Ontario, with some from around Lake Erie. There will be two race courses out on Lake Ontario with vessels competing both Saturday and Sunday. But the action isn’t all on the lake. There’ll be festivities at the yacht club and throughout the village. The Chamberlains, Tim Britt Band, Silver Arrow Band, and Business Time Trio will provide music over the weekend. To help commemorate 50 years of regattas, Saturday night will feature a Level Throwback Party from 6 to 8 p.m., with a contest for who has the oldest Mt. Gay hat and Level t-shirt. The final awards ceremony and pizza party takes place at 4 p.m. Sunday. You don’t need to participate in the regatta to attend events on dry land.
• CHEER: Another big event coming up is Heart, Love & Soul’s 18th annual Recognition Dinner on Aug. 15 at the Russell J. Salvatore Dining Commons at Niagara University. We’ve pointed out many, many times the great work Heart, Love & Soul has done in the community for some of its most troubled and vulnerable residents. It’s a job, unfortunately, that never seems to get any easier. Aug. 15’s dinner is a chance to recognize efforts of the Falls facility, its staff and dedicated volunteers. The dinner features a live auction, a silent local art auction, golden ticket raffle, and more. Auction items include a Josh Allen autographed helmet, suite tickets to a NY Yankees game, Apple airpods, and more. We hope to see many from the community there. Tickets can be purchased at www.heartloveandsoul.org/annualdinner.
• JEER: The truth is out there? If former Air Force intelligence officer, Retired Maj. David Grusch, is to be believed, it’s been out there a long time. Asked whether the U.S. government had information about extraterrestrial life, Grusch told a House Oversight subcommittee this week the U.S. likely has been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s. Having attended a few UFO-centric events at NCCC and other locations over the years and listened to the stories from folks who’ve seen strange things in the sky, it’s very clear that there are many who believe. Grusch says he became a government whistleblower after his discovery and has faced retaliation for coming forward. Not much more came out of Wednesday’s hearing, but we’re all for learning more — particularly about claims of reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials. Is this where smart watches came from? As we’ve heard for decades, the Pentagon on Wednesday denied any claims of a coverup.
