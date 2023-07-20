CHEERS: There’s still a few days left to head out to the Tonawandas and enjoy this year’s Canal Fest celebration. The eight-day festival wraps up on Sunday with a big fireworks display over the Erie Canal. Considering it had been canceled at one point this year, it’s pretty amazing how it’s all come together this year. As for what’s in store this weekend, the Canal Cruise Bike Cruise is tonight and the always entertaining SIKA Cup Challenge hits the water on Saturday. The popular arts and crafts booths will be up Saturday and Sunday as well. Stop by if you can — don’t worry about any cancellations next year. 2024 is Canal Fest’s 40th anniversary and organizers say there are big plans in the works.
• CHEERS: Farmer’s Market coupon booklets are once again being distributed by the Niagara County Office for the Aging and they’re a good deal. Each booklet contains five coupons worth $5 each which can be used to buy fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets throughout the state. To qualify for coupons, seniors must be 60 years of age and either entitled to receive SSI, Public Assistance, SNAP or Section 8 Housing subsidy OR be within monthly income guidelines. The coupon books are being distributed at famers markets in Niagara County throughout the summer. A complete list of times, dates and locations can be found at our website or https://tinyurl.com/2v3yyt7e
• CHEERS: Speaking of good deals, Erie County, in partnership with the Western NY Stormwater Coalition, has some good deals on rain barrels and compost bins to encourage households to reduce their environmental footprint through water conservation and reducing fertilizer use. The deals get even better for those living in municipalities that are benefiting from targeted subsidies. City of North Tonawanda and Grand Island residents are among those eligible for 50% off the price of rain barrels and compost bins. The deal gets even better for those in Niagara Falls and the Village of Lewiston, who will receive a 75% discount. For details on the sale and subsidies visit: www.erie.compostersale.com
• JEERS: While not at the levels we dealt with earlier this summer, air quality issues stemming from smoke from Canadian wildfires arose again this week. The Air Quality Index reached levels of “Unhealthy for All” on Monday; warnings were also issued for Tuesday. Experts say get used to it. Large fires in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan are likely to keep churning out smoke throughout the summer and possibly into early fall, said Montana Department of Environmental Quality meteorologist Aaron Ofseyer. “The worst is over with this round,” Ofseyer said. “Unfortunately there’s still a ton of wildfire smoke north of the border. Anytime we get a north wind we’re going to be dealing with Canadian wildfire smoke.”
