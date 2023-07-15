• CHEER: The area around a portion of Weston Avenue looks a lot nicer this weekend thanks to the hard work of a youth service group from Emmaus Church in Northfield, Minnesota. They were on hand last week to work with the Weston Avenue Block Club on cleanup efforts on the street and in alleyways. Chaperone Birgit Feig said the trip was organized through YouthWorks, which offers service work in Niagara Falls. They arrived on Sunday and left Friday, helping out at food pantries and clothes closets as well. We were happy to hear the volunteers also got to take in a trip to Niagara Falls, experience the Cave of the Winds and watch a fireworks display Wednesday night. The Falls has benefitted many times from the efforts of such youth service groups and we're glad to see it continue. We’re sure many local residents greatly appreciate the efforts of the Emmaus Church group. We do as well.
• CHEER: We can never do enough to honor the actions and sacrifices of local veterans — and those honors don't have to be relegated to Veterans Day. That was the thought behind last week's ceremony honoring Lockport resident Stephen Lacki, 90. He was recognized at a special event organized by state Assemblyman Mike Norris for his service as a corporal in the Marines during the Korean War. The seeds for the event were planted last year when Lacki and his son-in-law Chris Richter met Norris at a Veterans Day event. After the event, Norris and Lacki had a lengthy conversation about his service in Korea. “I knew we had to honor him and his service,” Norris explained. Lacki said Monday’s celebration was a special one as he looked on to his family and fellow veterans that were in attendance. “I couldn’t be more humbled to see my old-time friends and people that mean so much to me,” he said.
• JEER: It was a letdown of celestial proportions. A report this past weekend suggested, thanks to a pending solar storm, that the Northern Lights could be visible from New York on Thursday night, which left us to hope that clouds wouldn’t dim the show. But it wasn’t clouds that had us putting our binoculars back in their case — it was an updated forecast. Turns out things would be fairly typical: Stretches of Canada had a chance to spot the shimmering curtain of the aurora borealis, while a few in the U.S. could see a faint reddish glow on the horizon. “For the same reasons that it’s hard to predict weather on Earth, it’s hard to predict weather in space,” said Northeastern University physicist Jonathan Blazek. For those wondering, the northern lights happen when particles from the sun make their way toward Earth and collide with our planet’s atmosphere. It would've been a sight to see here in Western New York. Maybe next solar storm ...
