CHEER: General Motors’ planned $154 million investment in its Lockport plant is terrific news for employees, the community and Western New York. Most of the investment will support electric motor production for the company’s electric platform, according to executive Gerald Johnson. With the investment will come approximately 230 new, good-paying jobs in production, maintenance and engineering, assuring employment opportunities for men and women with various educational backgrounds. More significantly, as UAW Local 686 interim shop chair Jeramy Huber put it, the investment assures the local plant “a key role” in GM’s future, since the automaker has set a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035. When it comes to positioning, ahead of the curve beats behind the eight ball every time.
CHEER: What’s the payoff in municipal service sharing? For Niagara County it was $392,000 and change, paid by New York state as a reward for putting forth an effort to conserve local tax dollars. The payment is a one-time 95% “match” of the sum saved through four programs that had the county sharing IT services with Pendleton, sharing a road milling machine with Newfane, sharing a waste management consultant with Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda to improve each one’s refuse and recycling programs, and obtaining digital pictometry service that can be accessed by all local municipalities for land use planning, property assessment and other purposes. When then Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the Countywide Shared Services Initiative in 2017, it didn’t go over well because it was perceived as another mandate on counties, which had to file written plans for saving tax money by sharing services with their cities, towns and villages. Having complied, and eventually having seen the quantifiable benefits of sharing, hopefully Niagara is on the lookout for additional opportunities to partner with its munis for taxpayer savings and more efficient (smarter) public services.
CHEER: Robotics and drone racing are on the lesson plan for middle school students in the Niagar Falls School District these days. Robotics helps present science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education with a uniquely fun and practical application, school officials say. “It’s important because these students will be our future engineers,” said Richard Clark, Prep Level 10 coordinator at LaSalle Middle. “They learn to code robots, to drive them solo and to compete in a teamwork challenge where they have to communicate.” Added Mike McGrath, a 7th grade science teacher and Robotics coach, "It prepares them for life.” They get a box of parts and have to design a robot to task, if it does not perform they have to redesign it.” There's also competitions, which the Falls has done well in. “Right now teams at LaSalle are currently ranked in the top eight spots in the state,” said Clark, “and our top robot is ranked 54th in the world.” Here's to the future of education.
JEER: After weeks of mild winter weather the snow came in force this past week, burying some parts of the county in more than 2 feet of snow. Then came the frigid temperatures. We're not here to bash Mother Nature, though. It's winter, it's supposed to snow and be cold. What we are going to jeer are the many drivers who can't seem to accept that road conditions change with the snow and ice. Slow down! Back off the driver in front you. And last but not least, get that giant pile of snow cleaned off the roof of your car before heading out to work in the morning. We're just asking for folks to use a little common sense with the change in weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.