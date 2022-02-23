• CHEERS: It was great to see the New York State Sheriff’s Association modify its Correction Officer of the Year Award to include four Niagara County corrections officers. During a ceremony at this past week’s Niagara County Legislature meeting, Sheri Schwartz, Michael Schiavitti, Kelly Milks, and Richard Blackburn were all recognized with the award. They were nominated for their roles in ending a hostage situation at the Niagara County Jail in July after an inmate had overpowered a nurse during a medical checkup and took her hostage in an effort to escape. Niagara Sheriff Michael Filicetti said they wanted to honor all four officers involved in the situation, since it took a group effort to resolve it. Makes sense to us. State association members also obviously agreed.
• CHEERS: While protestors tied up traffic at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, disrupting auto production in both countries, Niagara Falls International Airport became an important transportation hub for General Motors. The company ended up flying in vehicle parts which were trucked to local facilities in the U.S. and Canada. There were multiple cargo flights a day to the airport. It’s something we’re sure airport and NFTA officials would like to see a whole lot more of at the facility and getting the job done when GM really needed it helps illustrate the airport’s importance to the local economy.
• CHEERS: There was reason to celebrate last week as the first five students graduated from the Nursing Assistant training program created by the Niagara Falls Housing Authority (NFHA) with Orleans/Niagara BOCES and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (NFMMC). There’s more to come in the weeks and months ahead. Approximately 80 students will participate in six weeks of free classroom and clinical training at NFMMC’s Schoellkopf Health Center and preparation for the NYS Nurse Aide Certification Exam. Participants receive free tuition, free books & materials, stipends for uniforms, transportation and childcare and a paid bonus upon completion of the program. Throughout the program, NFHA service coordinators deliver ongoing assistance, coaching and support services to participants to ensure that any obstacles are addressed. The program is an amazing opportunity for those looking to get into a crucial field.
• JEERS: We can’t say we’re surprised by much when it comes to local crime reports but every so often we come across something that just leaves us shaking our heads. That happened earlier this week regarding the theft of a snowblower from the Niagara Falls branch of the Salvation Army. Stealing from a nonprofit? That’s pretty low. Video of the incident shows two male suspects breaking into a shed on the Army’s Buffalo Avenue property about 1:04 a.m. Friday and loading an Ariens 30-inch snowblower into an SUV. Salvation Army officials estimated that the total cost to replace the snowblower and repair the shed would be between $2,500 to $3,000. It’s a hit we hate to see the Salvation Army take, particularly in light of all the great work the organization has done in helping the city’s more vulnerable as a pandemic has stretched out over the course of two years.
