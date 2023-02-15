CHEERS: Created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on fatal drug overdoses, the New York MATTERS Network is continuing to make a difference in the fight against drug dependency. The telemedicine aspect of the program has now been extended, with NY MATTERS continuing to reach addicts through Zoom calls and link them with substance abuse and mental health treatment. Suboxonem an opioid blocker, has become more popular over the years, and New York MATTERS statistics showed that in 2022, 85% of patients who called the emergency number were provided with a 14-day medication voucher. It’s not foolproof, but it’s a help for addicts. Addict 2 Addict, a peer support recovery program for addicts in Niagara County, has trained to be partners with the NY MATTERS Network and help local addicts get connected with health care. The more tools to fight the scourge of drug addiction, the better. Addict 2 Addict can be reached at (716) 398-4333.
CHEERS: It’s almost time for North America’s only international birding festival — and it’s happening right in our own backyard. The 6th annual Birds on the Niagara takes place Friday through Monday on both sides of the border throughout the Niagara Region. The vet primarily focuses on the Niagara River Globally Significant Important Bird Area and the Ramsar wetland of International Significance and features presentations on a variety of conservation issues and initiatives in the corridor including Niagara River habitat improvements, the conservation of nature and birds, and social justice contexts with programs focusing on equity, diversity and inclusion in birding. There’s a host of events to take in with guided walks along sites in Niagara and Erie Counties taking place Saturday and Sunday. The recent stretch of mild weather looks like it’ll continue on Saturday and Sunday, so it might be a great time to get outside and learn more about our native avian species. For a full schedule and registration info, visit the Birds on the Niagara website at birdniagara.org.
JEERS: Shouldn’t we choose our judges for their ability to be fair and balanced? That doesn’t appear to be happening in Albany where the state Senate rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee to be the New York’s chief judge Wednesday. The vote rejecting Judge Hector LaSalle as the head the state Court of Appeals and overseer of New York’s judicial system is the result of opposition from liberals, who are looking for a more progressive judge. Those opposed claim LaSalle’s record record as an appellate judge is too conservative for such an influential position, basing their decision on a handful of cases. “They want somebody who is going to interpret the law the way they want the law interpreted. That’s not what a judge is supposed to do,” Republican Sen. Steven Rhoads argued during the debate. Yep, we’ve heard all this before with recent selections to the Supreme Court — only it was from the opposite side of the aisle. We’ll just say again that politics shouldn’t come into play here.
