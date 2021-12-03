CHEERS
• COUNTY SALES TAX: We received a bit of good news this past week from state officials who reported sales tax collections once again exceeded last year’s results. October’s increase also surpassed pre-pandemic levels and was up 7%, nearly $101 million, over October of 2019. In Niagara County, according to the state, $123.2 million in sales taxes has been taken in so far in 2021. Compared to the $104.5 million in sales tax collections in the first 10 months of 2020, the county has experienced a healthy 17.8% increase in revenue in 2021. “We believe there is a lot of cash in the system from government stimulus and a pent-up demand for products," County Manager Rick Updegrove said. "Internet sales have provided an outlet (for that demand)." It’s a nice boost for the county, especially with the way things have gone since March 2020.
• HITTING THE ICE: Winter has definitely arrived and what better way to enjoy it than a visit to an outdoor skating rink? The options are a little limited right now but the Lewiston Family Ice Rink at Academy Park recently began operation. Nicole Short, of the Town of Lewiston Recreation Department stated that the rink's hours are 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and noon until 10 p.m. on Saturday. Sundays the rink is open from noon until 8 p.m. Masks must be worn at all times in the warming house, though they are not mandatory while skating. Helmets are necessary for children under-12. Helmets are also available for the younger skaters. Like we said, hitting the ice is a great way to enjoy the season.
JEERS
• CUOMO CHECK: Disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently collected a $5.2 million contract for his book detailing the state's response to the coronavirus. And just last month, Cuomo also began collecting a monthly state pension check in the amount of $4,219.11, according to our statehouse reporter Joe Mahoney. Cuomo's annual benefits add up to $50,629.32. What’s galling about the matter is the fact he’s facing sexual harassment allegations lodged by multiple women, an impeachment probe by the state Assembly and an ongoing criminal investigation by federal prosecutors. He’s also facing a charge of forcible touching for allegedly groping one of his aides at the state-owned Executive Mansion. The fact that he's collecting isn't surprising. It would be nice, though, if New York officials could hold off on pension payments until these issues are resolved. The monthly payments could still be impacted. Under a pension forfeiture legislation, New York elected officials can have their pensions revoked or reduced if they are convicted of public corruption in connection with their official duties. Stay tuned.
