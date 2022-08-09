CHEER: We hope everyone made it out to the Niagara County Fair this past week. Five days of festivities at the Cornell Cooperative fairgrounds in Lockport wrapped up on Sunday. The annual event has been building back up since the pandemic with this year’s fair offering a few new faces, including Howie Hypnotize — a hypnotist, of course, and Checkers the Inventor. Most of the tried-and-true attractions were on hand as well, particularly the 4-H Livestock exhibits as well as all that great fair food, games and rides. It’s a rite of summer — we’re always excited to see it arrive and a little sad to see it go. It’s a sign that the summer days are rapidly ticking down …
CHEER: We salute the Niagara County Legislature which passed a resolution last week allocating $80,000 toward the construction of a Purple Heart monument on the grounds of the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport. Ron Krull, president of the Niagara County Purple Heart Chapter, who is also serving on the monument committee, has praised the legislature for its speed and enthusiasm for allocating the funds, and particularly for the efforts of Legislator David Godfrey. The monument is proposed to be a 7-and-a-half foot high slab of black granite and would have the Purple Heart emblem engraved into it. The slab would be surrounded by four smaller slabs of black granite, each planned to be 3-feet high and 4-feet wide. Each of the smaller slabs would have 100 names of Niagara County Purple Heart recipients engraved on them. The monument will cost the county $100,000 in total. $20,000 had already been allocated for the project as a part of last year’s budget. Barbara Frankiewicz from the Nussbaumer & Clarke engineering firm volunteered to be the project’s engineer at no cost. Anyone who’s a Purple Heart recipient, and has also ever been a resident of Niagara County can have their name engraved on one of the four surrounding stones on the monument, as spaces are still available. This applies for recipients both living and deceased. Interested recipients, or families of recipients should contact the Niagara County clerk’s office at 716-439-7022 about getting their name in the registry.
JEER: Some scary statewide numbers. Seizures by state police of illegal firearms have more than doubled in a year, according to state officials. Spoke far in a 2022, state police and other agencies statewide have now seized more than 6,000 firearms. The numbers coincide with a report that shows a 60% increase in fatal shootings and a 33% increase in non-fatal shootings in the first six months of 2022 compared with the first-half average in the preceding five years. The first half of 2022 was a bit less violent than 2021 in total, but more people have been shot in each successive month of 2022 than the month before, preliminary Gun Involved Violence Elimination data shows. A new 14-member state police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit is looking for signs of organized efforts to bring guns from states with more lax gun laws into New York, focusing on the source of the guns and trying to work that back. We hope the unit is successful in its work.
