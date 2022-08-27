• CHEER: For the fourth time this summer, Thursdays on Third shut down Third Street from Ferry Avenue to Niagara Street for a night of music and fun downtown. On Thursday, it was Quiet Riot drawing a nice crowd to Third. The four shows this year were all great events to take part in and brought many more people — particularly local residents — to the downtown area than would normally be out on a Thursday night. Here at the Gazette we had front-row seat to the shows and loved it. It’s the second year for the latest iteration of the concert series, organized by Billy Olesiuk of The Craft. He did a great job again this year and we hope city officials see the value in the event and expand it past four shows next summer. We’d like to see it happen weekly throughout the summer months.
• CHEER: A long vacant parcel on the edge of downtown Lockport will be returned to the tax rolls with its purchase and redevelopment by Zeton International, a global technology solutions company that has a local footprint in Market Street-based Chemical Design Inc. The old Dussault Foundry property at the northernmost end of Washburn Street hasn’t been the site of any work or other vital activity, save for brownfield remediation, since the mid 1990s. Now that it’s cleaned up, it’s a place “to build fresh,” as Mayor Michelle Roman put it, which is a unique circumstance in a mature and otherwise built-out business district. The pending sale of the property for reuse is a credit to the City of Lockport, Niagara County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which worked together to get it cleaned up. Brownfield reclamation does seem to be one of the better, smarter uses of our tax dollars.
• JEER: New York’s grand plan for rolling out retail cannabis dispensaries epitomizes the nanny state. The first 100 or so dispensary licenses are to be granted to individuals with “social equity status” — women, members of minority groups, veterans, distressed farmers and those charged with marijuana offenses prior to pot’s legalization. Applicants for a license will need to have some experience overseeing a business, but they won’t be subject to a credit check. That’s not necessary, since the licensees will have access to a $200 million “Social Equity Cannabis Fund” as well as turnkey storefronts being built out through the state Dormitory Authority. This is the Empire State’s showy way of righting past wrongs while establishing a monopoly in potentially the world’s biggest marijuana market. There’s just so much wrong with government picking winners and losers in business — if a state-subsidized and -directed enterprise can even be called that. Just as bad (and sad) is it cashing in on “sin” solely for the tax and other revenue and claiming that’s economic development. Is it really?
