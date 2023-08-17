• CHEER: A trio of state lawmakers said this week that Niagara County has a particularly disproportionate number of homes with lead paint in areas where the majority of residents are minorities. To help combat that discrepancy, $3.3 million in federal funding is coming to the county from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program. The funding will help property owners with the burden of abating lead hazards in housing units built before 1940. Why is there such a concern over lead paint? According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), lead is much more harmful to children than adults because it can affect children’s developing nerves and brains. Lead-based paint, still encasing the walls of many homes, often erodes and settles on children’s toys on the floor, eventually falling into the hands and mouths of children. For children under the age of 6, lead exposure can result in developmental delays, learning difficulties, and behavioral issues, which may lead to lifelong health and financial consequences. Sounds like the federal funding is money well spent.
• CHEER: No one around here is in the market for a new mansion or a Rolls-Royce, but there were some big winners in New York during the record-setting $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot run that ended last week. Specifically, more than $68.9 million combined was generated for New York public schools and lottery retailers, according to the state Gaming Commission. The Mega Millions jackpot roll to the record prize resulted in 32 drawings until the winning ticket was drawn on Aug. 8 in Florida. In New York state, Mega Millions ticket sales totaled $168 million during the run. And nearly 100 New Yorkers won $4.9 million in prizes of $10,000 or more between April 21 and Tuesday. The big “winnings” follow last month’s $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot which generated $46.9 million in aid to education in New York and $8 million in commissions for retailers.
• JEER: Talk about fish tales. A recent fishing tournament in Dunkirk ended in controversy with one of the participants caught by tournament officials shoving fish inside of walleye he had caught to make them weigh more. In all, seven participants were banned for life from the tournament. The alleged actions against the cheating fishermen mirror what two men did in stuffing fish with lead weights and fish fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament last fall but were caught. Both would have received a little more than $28,000 in prizes for winning the tournament. Talk about the big one that got away. Bart’s Cove Walleye Duel tournament director Mark Mohr said such dishonesty is a growing problem. “The cheating is out of hand and it’s been like that for a long time,” he said.
