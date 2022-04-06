CHEER: As New York state budget making reportedly heads to the finish line this week, competing measures are on the table to create some relief for motorists confronting the suddenly high cost of gas. First there was a proposal to suspend the state sales tax on fuel and now there’s one calling for a one-time direct rebate of $250 to every resident who has a registered motor vehicle. A gas tax holiday, while favored by this page a few weeks ago, is not without its critics, some of whom point out, correctly, that a gas tax holiday doesn’t automatically translate to relief at the pump for consumers. A proposal by state Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, D-Nanuet, would provide that direct relief and on the state Energy Research and Development Authority’s dime. When these ideas are presented side-by-side, the direct rebate frankly sounds better and more effective. Hopefully it’s the one that rises to the top as the 2022-2023 budget bills are hammered out.
CHEER: The newly formed Community Health Workgroup has put up a community health survey, inviting Niagara County residents to suggest, confidentially, where we and our neighbors could use some help to improve overall physical and mental health in our county. The Community Health Workgroup is composed of agents of the county health and mental health departments and the three hospitals in the county, and its charge is to build a plan to improve the health of local communities. The online survey (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Niagara2022) is quick and simple and, interestingly, it offers respondents a place to weigh in on issues in the community that don’t necessarily affect them personally. We all “see” things out there. This survey is an opportunity to share your observations with the workgroup and, in 10 minutes or less, help advance the cause of a healthier community.
JEER: We were all for the plastic bag ban in New York state, while the plastic shopping bags had their uses, the bad outweighed the good in terms of stray bags making their way into the environment. These days, there’s a definite difference in the amount of stray plastic bags blowing in the wind. Paper bags aren’t always the easiest to use, and they often cost a little bit extra, but they do the job — except in one case: Walmart. This isn’t an attack on Walmart, the store has pretty much everything we need and we know it’s a good local partner to several community groups. But the paper bags … something must be done about the paper bags. It’s like they’re made out of something just slightly tougher than tissue paper. How many out there haven’t even made it across the parking lot before their bag is tearing and groceries are spilling on to the pavement? Countless shoppers, we expect. It’s maddening. Is it on purpose? Is this to encourage the use of more permanent shopping bags? If that’s the case, Walmart is doing a masterful job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.