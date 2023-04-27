CHEER: In light of the national organization’s highly publicized bankruptcy and recent struggles, it’s good to see that the Greater Niagara Frontier and Iroquois Trail councils of Boy Scouts of America will be merging on Monday and be known as the Western New York Scout Council Inc., Boy Scouts of America. The new council’s territory covers all of Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties and most of Livingston County. We assume the move strengthens the organization’s important presence in the region. Local executives say the merger will result in improved program opportunities, better support for volunteer leaders, a larger membership base and greater financial sustainability. The new council will operate two camp properties: Camp Scouthaven in Freedom and Camp Sam Wood in Portageville. Its service centers will remain in Cheektowaga and Oakfield. Boy Scouts do a lot of good for our youth and our local communities and it’s important they continue that work.
CHEER: Here’s a sharp salute to two groups doing their part to make sure local veterans are properly recognized in their communities. Efforts are underway in Niagara Falls and Pendleton to launch the Hometown Heroes program which features banners highlighting servicemen and servicewomen past and present. Similar banners have either been hung or will soon be hung in towns and cities throughout Niagara County. In this case, both municipalities are opting to hang the banners around prominent parks — Hyde Park in the Falls, where the city’s Veteran Monument also stands, and the town park in Pendleton. The Niagara Falls Kiwanis Club hopes to get up to 120 banners hung around the park. In Pendleton, Debbie Maurer said her office will begin accepting orders for Hometown Heroes banners on Memorial Day. For stories on the two programs, visit our website.
JEER: The issue of driving while high on marijuana is a troubling one as New York sees pot, legalized in 2021, become more prominent in our society. We saw this week that Niagara County Sheriff’s Office officials made sure it was up for discussion at the Traffic Safety Fair for high schoolers held at the Kenan Center in Lockport. On the unofficial marijuana holiday known as 420 this past week, Gov. Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers not to get behind the wheel if they are stoned on weed. Is it enough to stem the tide of an expected rise in driving while high cases? We doubt it. We also heard last week from state law enforcement officials, who lamented that there’s currently not a cannabis detection device akin to the Breathalyzer available to police. “If you can’t hold a person who’s operating a vehicle while high accountable, then the ability to prevent that from happening again is greatly impacted,” said J. Anthony Jordan, president of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York and the chief prosecutor in Washington County. It’s a troubling prospect. State officials did organize six drug recognition training sessions for police in 2022, adding 99 officers to the ranks of certified experts and boosting the statewide total to 432. Plans call for more than 100 additional drug recognition experts to be added before year’s end. But with almost 12 million licensed drivers in New York, we’re gonna need a lot more experts.
