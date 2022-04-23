CHEER: While Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino unveiled a series of neighborhood initiatives this week, one of them really jumped out at us and we hope city residents are ready to take advantage. Dedicating more than $390,000 to a home improvement program, using funding from a New York Attorney General’s Cities Rise Grant, homeowners in the Falls are eligible for a loan of up to $15,000 to help pay for home improvement projects. Those projects could include roof replacements and repairs, siding replacements and repair, new gutters, porch repairs, improvements and repairs to garages, sidewalk replacement and other exterior work. The loans will carry a 3% interest rate and can be repaid over a 10-year term. That’s a great deal. It’s also a rare opportunity as the Falls was one of only 10 cities across New York state to be awarded funding through the Cities Rise Grant program. Residents who are interested in participating in the Home Improvement Program should call 716-286-8800 and select Option 1.
CHEER: We offer a hearty salute to the many workers and volunteer fire personnel who’ve been hard at work shoring up the Lake Ontario shoreline in Olcott this past week. Folks have been filling and laying sandbags in trouble spots to stem potential erosion and flooding. It’s certainly not easy work by any stretch but it’s definitely necessary. It's also another reason that we really appreciate all that volunteer firefighters do for our communities. The Olcott region, along with other Lake Ontario shore communities, has dealt with two record-high water events since Plan 2014, instituted in 2016 by the International Joint Commission, which regulates U.S.-Canada boundary waters. Flooding was especially bad in 2019 when a record high lake level was reached at 249.98 feet, surpassing prior record numbers set in 2017. Let’s hope 2022 stays out of the record books.
JEER: National Grid this week put out a proposal to run gas and electric networks that are free of traditional fossil fuels by 2050 and, predictably, clean-energy dogmatists quickly panned it as not good enough. Specifically they’re bothered by the gas network portion of the plan. The utility proposed replacing natural gas with recovered methane and clean hydrogen, which it says it can develop from its wind turbine assets. The director of climate policy for Environmental Advocates pooh-poohed the proposal, specifically the concept of capturing methane from decomposing materials at farms, landfills, wastewater facilities and other sources, and using it as fuel. That doesn’t achieve the goal of decarbonization, the policy guy says disapprovingly, and further … it’s just the utility’s desperate attempt to stay in business. Well, duh, of course it is! And what’s wrong with that? Supposing such a plan is viable, it promises environmental benefits — including reduced emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas — while preserving existing utility infrastructure and jobs. That’s not lame and self serving, it’s enterprising and smart. Ugh, some people …
