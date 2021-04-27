CHEER: Congrats to Guido and Sylvia Virtuoso and their business Guido’s Upholstering and Decorating Center at 2722 Pine Ave., which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Guido has done upholstery for some of the most elegant restaurants in Western New York. What Virtuoso does with wood and fabric makes him a sculptor of sorts who creates exciting new places to dine and recline, his wife said. For his part, the master upholsterer attributes his success to careful hand-craftsmanship and the loyalty and help of his two 30-year employees. Just as important as their success is their support of the Pine Avenue business district. “We’ve been on Pine Avenue because this is where we both grew up. We’ve never left and we don’t intend to,” Sylvia said. “We are very happy with the area still. We’re always here through all the struggles, but we’re going to stay strong and help the city get back on its feet.”
CHEER: Here’s a hopeful sign that things are getting back to “normal” after a pandemic year-plus: The weekly, summertime Lockport Community Farmers Market is set to return home to Canal Street in June. The location of the open-air market had to be changed in 2020, to ensure compliance with then-new and unfamiliar Covid safety protocols including distancing and reduced entry and exit points. Equally terrific, the Common Council last week granted permission to the market operator, Lockport Main Street Inc., to run a second weekly market on Canal Street, on Wednesday afternoons, beginning in July. That promises twice as many chances for residents to connect with local producers during the growing season.
CHEER: The owners of Marvin’s at Widewaters have signaled their intention to court normal, too, by obtaining the city’s permission to host events including concerts on the grounds of the Erie Canal-side drive-in restaurant off Market Street. No performance schedule has been released yet, but 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine, Common Council president, says the music lineup consists of “a pretty good list of musicians.” Because the restaurant is in a residential neighborhood, outdoor events are limited to Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and they must end by 8 p.m. After a year-plus of eerie quiet, (or is that Erie quiet?), these planned live events should be music to everybody’s ears.
JEER: Everybody deserves a second chance; nobody should be defined by a single mistake, agreed. On the other hand, public servants making a living in the criminal justice system should not remain employed in criminal justice after they’ve gone and gotten themselves a criminal record. Niagara County First Assistant Public Defender Vincent Sandonato still has his full-time job after pleading guilty to driving while ability impaired by alcohol, though. The penalties that Sandonato incurred from his June 2020 arrest in Niagara Falls, on the charge driving while intoxicated, ended up consisting of a $555 fine-and-surcharge and a 90-day loss of driving privileges. It’s roughly the same punishment doled out to any first-time offender of the proscription on drinking-and-driving, so it’s fair, one could say, except Sandonato is not your average first-time offender. He has a substantial role in the local justice system and his employer ought to hold him to a higher standard.
