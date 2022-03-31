• CHEERS: We salute the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 268’s efforts in helping to establish a new Veterans Memorial Park at Niagara County Community College. The members of VVA #268 recently presented NCCC officials with a check for $20,000 — the largest check they’d ever written out to a cause. We agree that it's a very worthy project. The new memorial park will include a monument for area veterans, their families and NCCC alumni and staff to memorialize their own service, as well as the service of their loved ones. The names of veterans and the military branch they served in will be engraved on the monument and benches. In announcing the donation, Gordy Bellinger, a spokesperson for VVA #268, said that the group wanted to build a legacy for its generation of veterans. They’ve certainly taken a big step in that direction.
• CHEER: Word out of Albany is that help is on the way for local restaurants and bars who are still feeling the effects of the pandemic. Congressman Tom Reed told reporters last week that there is broad bipartisan support for earmarking $60 billion in aid through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund. It sounds like its much-needed funds. According to the Independent Restaurant Coalition, more than 80% of restaurants that did not receive a Restaurant Revitalization Fund grant are on the verge of permanent closure. The association said at least 90,000 restaurants and bars have closed since the beginning of the pandemic. “What we’re trying to do is listen to the calls of restaurant owners,” he said. “They’re still struggling to get back their business to some degree. … We hear their pain, we hear their struggles as we go through the final chapter of Covid, hopefully.” Let’s hope Reed is on the money in his assessment of the aid package.
• JEER: On Friday, March 18, we were excited to hear that New York State Parks officials planned to have an Army Chinook helicopter hovering over the brink of the falls on March 22 in the culmination of a two-day plan to remove a wayward 3,500-pound, 30-foot steel pontoon from the Lake Erie ice boom that’s been stuck in the rapids above the Bridal Veil Falls for a couple years. What a way to start the week, we thought to ourselves. It sounded like a pretty cool sight to take in. But it was not to be — at least not in late March. On the Monday the operation was set to start, State Parks Police officials, who had planned to have personnel wade into the rapids to assist in the removal of the pontoon, noticed chunks of ice the size of garbage can lids barreling through the rapids at 30 mph. Sgt. Jeffrey Eckert summed it up pretty simply. “Imagine one of those hitting you in the leg.” Keep your fingers crossed — another attempt at removing the pontoon may happen in April but details have not been finalized.
