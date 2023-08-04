CHEERS: Sunday’s ceremony unveiling Niagara County’s new Purple Heart Monument is expected to be a memorable event. Taking place at 1 p.m. on the lawn of the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport, it will feature Purple Heart veteran Rocky Bleier, a four-time Super Bowl winner with the Pittsburgh Steelers, delivering the keynote address. In addition, more than 100 names will be added to county’s Purple Heart Book during the ceremony. Currently there are more than 300 names in the county’s Purple Heart Book. As Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski explained, the Book of Honor ensures future generations will know their contribution to our country and preserving our freedom. The courthouse’s new monument raises even more awareness of their sacrifice.
• CHEERS: New York State Park Police took part in another dramatic rescue at Niagara Falls State Park late last week. After being called to the area of Three Sisters Island on July 27, park police spotted a man who had entered the rapids and was clinging to a rock and small tree in the water. Acting quickly, park police used ropes and poles to bring the man back to shore. He was checked out by Falls firefighters and sent to a local hospital for a more thorough evaluation. It’s always important to recognize the challenges and dangers faced by first responders at the state park.
• JEERS: A couple months after dogs and cats were found left in cages on 19th Street in the Falls, we’re dealing with another troubling case of abandonment. On Wednesday, three dogs were found abandoned inside a house on Pierce Avenue. It was reported that all three dogs had been locked in crates with no food or water and were sitting in their own feces. There didn't appear to ba anyone living at the home this time either. Neighbors told police no one had been seen at the property in a couple weeks. There's no excuse for such horrible treatment of animals. We hope Falls police are successful in their investigation and make an arrest in the case.
JEERS: We probably shouldn’t surprised that a $450 million revamp of all 27 service areas along the Thruway hasn’t bothered to include the installation of new fast chargers at many sites. Five years ago, the state announced plans to build 200 fast chargers along major corridors like the Thruway by the end of 2019. It still hasn’t met that target. The Evolve NY program kicked off in 2018 and was supposed to be led by the New York Power Authority but it didn’t quite work out. Now in the hands of the company Applegreen, plans call for at least four charging stations at all 27 rest stops by the end of 2025, for a total of 120 along the Thruway. If the state can’t meet its own lofty goals, we’re left a little leery about many of the other ambitious climate plans coming out of Albany.
