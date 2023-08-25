• CHEER: After a night of live music on Third Street in the Falls, we’re heading north tonight for the Lewiston Jazz Festival which will feature more than 30 acts across five stages along Center Street. This year’s lineup, curated by Music Director Tony Zambito, features some of the top North American and international jazz artists like Benny Benack III, Something Else, the Air Force Rhythm & Blue Jazz Ensemble and Encyclopedia of Soul among many others. Touring nationwide and overseas, Benack said this week that he’s dreamed of headlining festivals like Jazz Fest. “I want to share that feeling with the audience when I get out there, just having a great, joyful, exuberant time,” he said. The good times should be rolling today and Saturday in the Village of Lewiston.
• CHEER: Thursday, Friday and Saturday aren’t enough for you? You want more street music? Check out the Kids’ Market, a surprise feature of the first-ever Lockfest slated for noon to 7 p.m. Sunday outside Lockview Plaza in Lockport. Organizer Frank Rezarch, owner-operator of B&D Bagels & Locks, joined forces with Lockport Main Street Inc. and J.T.’s Mixed Martial Arts to create a family friendly draw to Main Street that offers something for all ages: Live music by four local acts including Josh Vacanti — yeah, the guy from “The Voice” — as well as food and drink, martial arts and self defense demos by Joe Taylor’s students, resource booths for new parents and Medicare insureds, and a Kids Zone with free craft activities. Also inside the Kids Zone is a kids’ market, where children are not the buyers, they’re the sellers of their own craft wares: paintings, on-the-spot caricatures, lemonade, whatever. What a great idea!
• JEER: Well, the overbearing State of New York has done it again. Last week, a judge blocked New York’s retail marijuana licensing program, dealing a serious blow to the fledgling marketplace, after a group of veterans sued over rules that allowed people with drug convictions to open the first dispensaries. The program created by the Office of Cannabis Management is at odds with the state law that legalized recreational pot, state Supreme Court Justice Kevin Bryant found, because the law called for a variety of minorities to get first crack at dispensary licenses, not just one type. The rollout of licenses has been oh-so slow, and among other things this has left growers, including a few local farmers, with a crop they can’t sell, while inviting the rise of “illegal” (unlicensed) pot shops all over the place. This in turn has the state going bananas trying to shut ‘em all down, because it is criminal to deprive the state of the application and licensing fees, and taxes, that it’s owed in exchange for making legal what once was illegal. So how’s that for a devil’s bargain? If a do-over was possible, we’d say: Decriminalize simple possession, New York, and stay out of the rest of it.
