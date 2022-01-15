CHEER: Bills Mafia rules, just ask Tony Roman. Short-lived was the Bills fan’s bliss over his team securing the AFC East championship this past Sunday, for when the game was over and he made his way from Highmark Stadium back to his truck, parked at the tailgating home of Bills Elvis (fellow Lockportian John Lang), Roman was stunned to find his tailgating equipment, all $3,000 of it, was gone. Roman had tailgated in that lot for more than a decade, freely sharing his party supplies with other Bills fans, never seeing the need to lock it away before heading into the stadium, and this was his thanks? Fellow tailgater Jackie Danna wasn’t having it. On Monday, Danna set up a GoFundMe page, “Help rebuild Bills Elvis and Tony’s tailgate,” and within five hours more than $5,000 was raised. A new large grill was ordered and a replacement party tent, cooler, propane heater and various supplies should be in use at today’s tailgate ahead of the Bills vs. Patriots playoff game. Oh, and Lang and Roman are donating the $2,000 excess to Josh Allen’s “Patricia Allen Fund” in support of critical care at Oishei Children’s Hospital. Let this episode serve as further proof that, excluding the jerk(s) who stripped down Bills Elvis and Tony’s tailgate, Bills fans really do have each other’s back.
CHEER: Being hired by Lockport Police Department is a dream come true for Officer Arka Boh. A Burmese refugee whose family fled religious persecution and eventually secured sanctuary in the United States, Boh shared a bit of his back story this week and, in the process, spoke a volume about the enduring promise of America. In Burma (Myanmar), Boh said, he would never have been offered a job in law enforcement because as a Muslim he wasn’t “real Burmese,” and other professions driving upward mobility, such as medicine, were out of reach for his family’s lack of money. In turbulent times especially, it’s easy to forget what a blessing it is to call our country “home.” It's far from perfect, always has been and probably always will be — but Boh’s journey should remind us that it also was, is and can forever be the land of opportunity, so long as hearts and minds are open.
CHEER: Ten-year-old Sophie Enderton is paying tribute to her late grandfather by trying to ease the plight of others battling the disease that felled him. Last month, the Newfane girl assembled and sent out gift bags to chemotherapy in-patients at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, each containing an assortment of comfort items including a hand-knit blanket, cozy socks, snacks, tea, a mug, instant soup, lip salve, playing cards and puzzles. They’re the sorts of things her grandpa liked receiving, she said. Now, Sophie is aiming to establish a biannual tradition: gift bags for chemo patients every December as well as in March, her grandpa’s birth month. While family members and friends are assisting, mom Jillian says credit for the idea, the execution and now expansion belongs to Sophie. Dear Miss Enderton: Yours is a beautiful, and exemplary, way to keep love alive.
JEER: New York State’s extended eviction and foreclosure moratorium expires today and tenant advocates are up in arms over the unfairness of it all. Associated Press reports that a state judge last week ordered NY to reopen the application portal for eviction protection and rent relief, even though there’s almost no federal money left in the relief fund. Meanwhile, state lawmakers are eyeing ways to help tenants, including legislation that would make it “much harder for landlords to evict tenants.” Oh, gosh, many a rental property owner may know it’s already exceedingly difficult to show unwanted occupants the door in this state, how much harder could it get before there’s no point being in the business? The eviction moratorium was inspired by the massive job losses that accompanied Covid lockdown in the spring of 2020. Fast forward almost two years and look: Lockdown ended long ago and slowly but surely the jobs have been returning. Restoring to landlords control of their own property is a logical, and overdue, next step.
