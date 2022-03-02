• CHEER: A permanent tribute to Dr. Nathan Mossell, trailblazing physician and Lockport native, was unveiled at Eastern Niagara Hospital last week in conjunction with Black History Month 2022. Dr. Mossell, a son of Aaron Mossell, was the first African-American graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, in 1882, and a co-founder and longtime staff member of Frederick Douglass Memorial Hospital and Training School in West Philadelphia, among other things. In his time, Dr. Mossell triumphed over adversity perpetually to “make a difference in the lives of so many,” hospital president and CEO Anne McCaffrey observed, and the local tribute to him is one articulation of the ENH diversity committee’s mission to foster “an environment of belonging for each and every person who comes for health care services or works here.” The tribute is fitting and inspirational, and one hopes there’ll be a prominent place for it in the new Lockport Memorial Hospital.
• CHEER: “A Time For Every Season” is on view now at the Winery at Marjim Manor and the stars of the show are the works of well seasoned painter Dody Walter. Getting her start under the tutelage of the late, great Joe Whalen, in an adult education class at Barker Central School, Walter has been making scenes — landscapes, country settings, historic sites, flowers, winter — for more than 60 years. Now aged 92, Walter hasn’t let significant vision loss quell her passion or her almost daily practice of painting; she just has to get very close to the canvas and, sometimes, wipe paint off her nose. A new exhibit is a joyous occasion for followers and the artist herself, who seems like she’s been living her best life … forever. Hurrah!
• CHEER: The Affordable Insulin Now Act working its way through the U.S. House and Senate proposes life-sustaining relief for many of the 10 million Americans who are insulin-dependent. The act would require Medicare and private insurers to cap patients’ out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 per month, per type, and should greatly reduce the need for dangerous rationing by diabetics with high-deductible or otherwise limited insurance plans. Insulin is a drug whose list price has skyrocketed in the past decade or so, despite the fact the cost to manufacture it hasn’t, and the result for diabetics is a not-optional cash outlay of many thousands a year. Affordable Insulin Now is far from perfect — the dire need of uninsured diabetics isn’t addressed, nor are the screwy patent process that impedes lower-cost generics, or the gouging ways of pharmacy benefit managers — but it’s definitely a step in the right direction.
• JEER: New York’s bad habit of shifting the tab for state-mandated services fully onto counties is in the local news again. In recent budget testimony to the state legislature, which is contemplating particulars of the 2022-2023 state budget, Niagara County Legislature Majority Caucus Leader Randy Bradt spoke of the unanticipated $1.8 million bill handed to the county in 2021 for funding “competency restoration” for 11 people charged with crimes and declared mentally not fit for trial. The tab used to be split 50/50 between the state and the prosecuting county, until adoption of the 2020-2021 state budget, which located savings for the state in no longer paying any portion. Would that we could all balance the books this way! Bradt argued the state should cover the proceedings in full, in part because the annual expense may vary wildly and therefore can’t be budgeted responsibly by the county. Even if you don’t see another “unfunded state mandate!” in that cost shift, Bradt’s argument makes sense. The state whose coffers are many, many, many times the size of any county’s coffers, can handle wild swings in a single and relatively small budget line item much better than any county can. It’s too bad the appeal likely fell on deaf ears.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.