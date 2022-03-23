CHEER: Two thumbs up for the McGuire Group, VestraCare and Absolut Care nursing/rehabilitation outfits, which this week launched a supply drive on behalf of the Ukrainian people. These professional caregiving organizations are drumming up donations of care goods — medical supplies, baby and childcare supplies, nonperishable foods, socks, underwear — that Ukrainians from all walks have need for while trying to fend off the vicious, sustained Russian assault on their country. All donations collected are to be sent to Ukraine through the Buffalo-based Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center. Local donation drop sites include Absolut Care in Gasport and Northgate Healthcare Facility in North Tonawanda. Each of us buying a few boxes of Band-Aids or Huggies won’t win the war for Ukraine, but hopefully the care with which we give these things will be felt by besieged Ukrainians.
CHEER: Through the Tech 360 program, the Lockport and Niagara Falls public libraries will help people in need get connected to the digital world, possibly as soon as this summer. The program, announced last week, will provide free training in the use of digital resources, from computer basics to software and internet navigation, and, after training, a free desktop computer and vital tech support. Most of the money for Tech 360 comes from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds awarded to the New York State Library to advance “digital inclusion.” Census data shows that, on top of significant gaps in broadband access that made news early in the pandemic, about 14% of Lockport residents, and 20% of Niagara Falls residents, don’t own a computer device. In the year 2022 that makes life navigation extremely difficult; how else but through the world wide web can anyone find a job, access telehealth and other digital services, or even complete basic transactions with most service providers, public as well as private, any more? It’s good to see ARPA funds being invested in an effort to help people help themselves.
CHEER: A Pawsitive for Heroes Canine Graduation Ceremony was held last week at the Niagara County Jail where newly trained service dogs were paired with several veterans. It’s a unique program comprised of eight months of training by incarcerated trainers – some of whom are veterans themselves – to give rescued dogs from the Niagara County SPCA a chance to soothe the symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Chris Kreiger, the president and co-founder of WNY Heroes, the group that created the Pawsitive for Heroes program, says the training will continue and be more specific to the individual veterans’ needs. “Are the dogs going to be needed for mobility? Does the veteran have a fall risk? Or a walking hazard? Nightmares?” Kreiger explained. You'd be hard pressed to find a program that had such a positive impact on so many different groups and organizations.
JEER: So Andrew Cuomo is “open to all options” and may be contemplating a political comeback a mere six months after resigning amid sexual harassment allegations. Speaking at an event Thursday, the former governor blamed his current situation on “cancel culture” run amok. Is this guy serious? A report from Attorney General Letitia James’ office concluded Cuomo had harassed 11 women. One of those women, Lindsey Boylan, called him “shameless” in a tweet last week. That’s one way to put it. “Delusional” also comes to mind. Just go away Andrew — when it comes to public service, we’re pretty sure you're out of options.
