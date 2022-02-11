CHEERS: Local first responders say they're thankful for the help from the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) which recently sent two teams, consisting of one Emergency Medical Technician and one paramedic each, to Niagara County. The two teams provided relief to hospitals and emergency services through patient load balancing, transporting patients between hospitals, long-term care facilities and responded to 911 calls. “They handled 53 calls in their first nine days,” said Jonathan Schultz, Niagara County’s Director of Emergency Services. He added that the teams provided some much-needed relief to local first responders, many of whom have been pushed to their limit by COVID-19. “First responders have done a tremendous job dealing with the pandemic for what’s essentially been years now,” Schultz said. We're happy to see federal officials recognize that and offer their assistance.
CHEERS: We were sad to hear back in early 2020 that the Lockport Exchange Club wouldn't be continuing its popular circus after 60 years due to declining club membership. The club had been looking for another organization to take the reins but were having little luck. That's all changed this year with organizers from D&T Graphics, Karate Ken's and Flips Gymnastics gathering together to present the Locks City Circus on Feb. 25 and 26 at the Kenan Center. Those that have attended the circus over the years know this wasn't some large-scale production with lions and tigers and trapeze artists. As one organizer described it, the circus was more of a variety show put on by enthusiastic club members. It was an event many folks around here looked forward to during the cold days of February. Dennis Caswell of D&T Graphics said they'll keep a similar format as year's past but have some new ideas planned for the future. Even better, revenue from the event will be going to the Kenan Center and future circus revenue would go to a new charity each year. The price is $5 per person and shows will go on at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 and 1 p.m. and again at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. The doors will open an hour before each show time and will include different vendors and activities for families.
JEERS: So opposition to the state mask mandate is leading some local municipalities to talk about switching what county they're in? Representatives from Marilla, Wales, Holland and Grand Island were among a group that met last week to discuss leaving Erie County for Wyoming or Niagara counties. As you would expect, seceding is a rare move in New York and involves a complicated process. An attorney working with the towns on a preliminary study, then, 20% of voters in those communities would have to sign a petition that would initiate a formal feasibility study. The move would then have to be approved by the voters in each town and the governing bodies of both counties. If Erie County objected, a judge would have to rule whether it is in the public's best interests. All of this because of Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz's directives on face masks and other public health measures? I suppose we'd welcome Grand Island to Niagara County with open arms but this all just sounds like a lot of posturing as the pandemic wears on all of us.
