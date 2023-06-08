The public needs to be informed and there has been a great deal of obfuscation and misinformation regarding the special meeting that had as part of its agenda, approval on accepting funding for street lighting in our city.
Let me reiterate what I stated regarding the Special Meeting on May 17. As I stated at the council meeting on May 24 (that was scheduled and published Jan. 1, 2023), I confirmed with my colleagues that there was nothing urgent or pressing on the agenda, nor was there a single emergency agenda item. For personal reasons, I did not attend the meeting. While the City Charter authorizes the mayor to call a special meeting, I believe the meeting should be both special and pertaining to items of an urgent and/or emergency matter and not called to avoid public comment or any other reason. The more the administration uses special meetings to conduct routine business, the less disciplined and more hectic our government becomes.
This is where the obfuscation and confusion comes in. It has been said there was the May 24 deadline to accept this street lighting project. This project has been on the radar of the city since at least May 2019. Since the council meeting in May of 2019, other possible ways to convert the city to LED lights were supposed to be examined. This information was not presented to the current council, nor was the current proposal given in a manner in which there is time for proper due diligence.
Further investigation leads to the crux of the matter. It is not about the deadline. It is not about becoming a “smart city,” nor the savings. It’s about whether the deal is good for the city over the life of the contract. Should the city purchase the street lighting system from National Grid in the first place? One longtime resident, who is an energy professional that once represented National Grid street lighting assets, is of the opinion that there may be a predatory third party contractor involved in this scheme. More importantly, he has explained to me that if we were to purchase the street lighting system, the city would incur the same costs for the electric bill and on top of that the rental of each wooden pole from National Grid. Every wooden pole connected to the electric infrastructure would have a rental fee that the city pays to National Grid. That’s thousands of poles.
According to this same energy professional, that comes with an avalanche of responsibilities and costs such as employing full-time electric utility workers or pay contractors around the clock, no more continued assistance from National Grid in case of snowstorms, wind storms, ice storms, vehicle accidents, repairs and installation and even Public Service Commission requirements.
I spent time with this union professional reviewing this information. What I discovered is more than I can convey. We may save a few dollars upfront for a couple of years, but what about long-term costs? How much money and resources would we lose? Incalculable. Another resident says the $4 million upfront cost can be used for better purposes. I agree. How about you?
Above all, I am a person that is wholly dedicated to building bridges with people, not walls. I am for transparency, asking investigative questions, performing my own due diligence, and working with anybody and everybody to make informed, long-term decisions that advance the city in a positive direction. I am for the people, not special interests. The voices that have reached out are voices that couldn’t speak at the Special meeting. However, they still need to be heard.
In summary it boils down to this: We can just buy the LED lights, get the savings and better lighting while letting National Grid continue on as they have been doing for the city, or try to own and maintain the entire street lighting system with its unknown legacy costs. The city council needs time to make multi-million dollar decisions that will have lasting effects on the taxpayers for years. The administration waiting till the final hours to force such decisions is an improper use of the Mayor’s authority and an undisciplined way to run a city. This unscrupulous use of special meetings robs the people of their voice and the council of the time required to make well-informed decisions forcing the rushed acceptance of personal priorities.
