Catholic Health and UnitedHealthcare have expanded their network relationship, giving people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans access to Catholic Health hospitals, facilities and physicians in Erie and Niagara counties beginning Nov. 1.
Catholic Health and UnitedHealthcare also have a network relationship for employer-sponsored and individual plans.
The new agreement comes as the more than 260,000 Medicare beneficiaries in Erie and Niagara counties are considering their options for 2021 Medicare coverage during the Medicare annual enrollment period, which began on Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7.
The expanded relationship reflects Catholic Health and UnitedHealthcare’s shared commitment to improving access to quality care, enhancing clinical outcomes, lowering the cost of care and creating an exceptional patient experience.
With hospitals as well as diagnostic and treatment centers throughout Erie and Niagara counties, Catholic Health serves hundreds of thousands of Western New Yorkers at dozens of locations. Catholic Health features an extensive network of cardiac, stroke, vascular, orthopedic and women’s services, including its Comprehensive Stroke Center and Heart Center at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo.
The expansion of our relationship with UnitedHealthcare is important as it will offer greater access to many seniors in our community who would like to have their health care services provided by Catholic Health. We welcome the opportunity to introduce more people to the high-quality, value, safety and patient satisfaction we’re known for in Western New York.
UnitedHealthcare serves more than 3.8 million people in New York enrolled in Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, employer-sponsored and individual health plans with a network of 362 hospitals and more than 114,000 physicians and other care providers statewide.
"We are always looking for ways to enhance the quality and value of our Medicare Advantage plans, which is why we are so pleased that our Medicare Advantage plan members now have access to care through Catholic Health’s physicians and facilities," Phillip Franz, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement in New York. "Catholic Health is an important community provider and offers the people we serve in Western New York greater choice and access to quality, cost-effective care. "
Mark A. Sullivan, president and CEO of Catholic Health
