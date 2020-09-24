The Niagara Falls Firefighters Christmas Toy Fund is proud to announce its 91st season of fundraising and bringing the joys of the holidays to impoverished children and families living in our communities, and to local senior citizens residing in area nursing homes.
We once again are reaching out to those in the community who, like us, see the poverty and deprivation under which too many of the children in our communities live, the institutionalization and loneliness of so many of our honored seniors, and are asking the support of the charitably minded among us to help these impoverished or isolated members of our community by donating to our charity. The donations we receive tell us our donors and sponsors care about these folks, and by coordinating the efforts of our unpaid volunteers, we utilize 95% or more of those donations to host a festive holiday-themed party for area nursing home residents and to provide new Christmas toys and new cold-weather clothing for over 1,500 impoverished children each holiday season.
On Saturday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m., we will be holding our 7th annual Charity Run Fundraiser at LaSalle Waterfront Park, 6661 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. We are once again offering both a 5K and 10K option for runners to choose from at the same low price! T
he newly certified course starts and finishes at the LaSalle Waterfront Park on Buffalo Avenue, and proceeds along the beautiful bike trail that is next to and offers awesome views of the upper Niagara River. Our previous Charity Runs were well attended, and participants have unanimously praised the course, the collegial, charitable and friendly atmosphere and the ease and convenience of access to parking and registration, which has graciously been hosted each year by the Sheraton Four Points on Buffalo Avenue. It is a short walk from the Waterfront Park.
This year will be somewhat different due to Corona Virus concerns. Only advance on-line or mail-in registration will be allowed. Information about pre-registration and the full list of precautions we will have in place can be found at http://www.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=3009 . More information about the run can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/318986029361951/?active_tab=about .
More events will be coming in November and December.
John Castellani is the chairman of the NF Firefighters Toy Fund Charity Run.
