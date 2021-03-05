CARROLL: Working to meet everyone's needs

As I entered our building a woman rushed past me pushing a grocery cart, her eyes were red with tears. When she was in her car and on her way our caseworker filled me in. “Those good tears, she just got emotional when I gave her some pads."
“Pads?” I was about to ask our Caseworker what she was talking about , when I realized that she was referring to women’s hygiene products. That’s when things got a little awkward for me. I know, I know half of you are rolling eyes and mumbling about how it’s part of life for half the population. I am, however, like many men who get squeamish and uncomfortable at the mere mention of anything related to women’s hygiene.
I grew with a mom and a sister and I’ve been married for almost 20 years. Somethings are simply out of my comfort zone and will always be difficult to relate to. Something that I can relate to however is a mom who is willing to go without so that her family doesn’t have to. I have a mom like that. I’m married to a mom like that. And I suspect you know a few as well. You may even be one.
On this particular morning, this particular mom had done just that. She had been putting a very real need aside while she focused on making sure her family was fed. Thankfully we were able to address both needs.
Sometimes people in the community — even donors — ask about the people we serve. They often want to know about ‘clients who abuse’ the system. We try to assure them that there are checks and balances in place to prevent such abuse. The truth is occasionally someone may ‘get over on us’ for an extra bag of food. More often, however, we look into the tear-stained eyes of moms, grandmas and dad’s who are forced to put aside their pride and admit they need help to provide for their families. That is when we ask ourselves; “What more can we do for them?”
Recently, I received a call from Connie Brown the director of the United Way of Greater Niagara. She explained to me that Women United of Greater Niagara; a group of community-minded women who work with United Way to improve lives and build a better future for the Niagara community; had some resources wanted to know if we had a specific need that wasn’t being met.
It was time for me to get over my own awkward insecurities… “We need pads.” Afterward, I boldly explained the need in more detail. Women’s United of Greater Niagara went to work and quickly and delivered a wide variety of womanly products. These will help us to better answer the question “what more can we do for women who often put the needs of those they love ahead of their own?”
Thank You, Women United of Greater Niagara.
Major Steve Carroll serves with his wife Major Delia Carroll as the commanding officers of The Salvation Army Niagara Falls corps. If you would like to assist The Salvation Army answer the question “What more can we do?” he can be reached at Stephen.Carrolljr@use.salvationarmy.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.