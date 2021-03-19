CARROLL: Strong words

Growing up, there were certain words that we were required to use carefully. I’m not talking about ‘swear words’ but ‘strong words’. You see in the Carroll house using a ‘strong word’ incorrectly could be viewed as seriously as a ‘swear word’. The strongest of all the words were ‘love’ and ‘hate’. If I were to say that I hate my sister or I hated liver and onions, the response from my parents would be quick. “Hate is an awfully strong word.”
I understood what they meant. Though my sister and I may have argued a lot, I still loved her deeply, and do to this day. However, my feelings toward liver may well have justified my choice of words.
Love is also a word we were encouraged to use correctly. We were encouraged to use it often, as long as we understood what we were saying. My father would tell me he loved me several times a day. He felt it was important that I heard it from his lips, and he wanted me to say it back. To this day if I speak to him on the phone and hang up without saying it, you better believe he will call me back and wait for me to say it.
Love is a strong word. It is also a word that has been devalued over the years. In 1958 C.S. Lewis aired 4 lectures on BBC radio highlighting 4 different Greek words which are all crammed into the single word we have in our English language as ‘love’. These words; storge, philia, eros and agape cover a wide span of meaning including friendship, as well as familial, romantic and committed feelings.
One of my College professors, Thomas Oord, has spent the last 35+ years studying the topic of love almost exclusively. He defines love as: “to act intentionally, in response to others, to promote overall well-being.” While this may be a bit dry for someone hoping to be swept away in a sea of emotion, there are a few simple things we lay people can gain from his definition.
Love is not some thing you fall in and out of, it is something we commit to. Whether the object of my love is my dog Willow or my wife Delia, it is something I choose. Another important aspect from this definition is the word ‘others’. Love is relational. My children will explain this by saying: “You can’t love something that can’t love you back”.
I decided a few years ago to reclaim the word “love” in my daily conversation. My goal was to tell people I love them as often as I honestly could. My wife and children would certainly hear it daily but so would the members of my church, male and female, as well as my peers and yes, even my puppy. Men don’t often say the “L” word to other men we get hung up on what the other person might thing we mean by it. We can also often get in trouble for saying it to other women.
There have been awkward moments, though I think most people give me a pass because I am a pastor and ‘I love you’ is a pastoral thing to say. Some of my friends however have also picked up the same practice. We have moved past the awkwardness of saying the word love and taken the time to explore what it means to have deep personal friendships.
A couple of weeks ago I was speaking to one of those friends on a Saturday morning. He was a monster of a man. He played for the Miami Hurricanes in his college years and he was still as tough as they come. A few years ago, I watched him arm wrestle 15 men in a row at a men’s retreat and he defeated every single one of them. Damon was The Salvation Army Pastor of one of our Worship Centers in Buffalo. He had had a frustrating morning and I was talking to him about it. During the conversation we also spoke about our congregations and our families. He even shared how much he loved watching his 9-month-old sleep. When the conversation was winding down, I told him I loved him and he responded, “I love you too.” Those would be the last words he would ever say to me. Damon died suddenly two days later.
How often do we let our own hang ups get in the way of saying how we really feel to those we care about? Is there someone who needs to hear a strong word from you?
