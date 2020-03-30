CARROLL: Now's a good time to call your mom

Every summer growing up, I spent multiple weeks at a Salvation Army overnight summer camp, Camp Wonderland. I loved every minute of my camp experience, from swimming daily to camping in the woods, seeing friends from past summers, even getting in trouble was fun. Camp was the highlight of my entire year, not just my summer. When I returned from a weeklong session my mom always asked the same question: “Did you miss me?” My answer was always the same: “No”.
Even as I read it, it sounds a little harsh. Of course I missed my mom. There were nights when I was homesick. I even remember secretly shedding a tear or two. But she could never know about that. You see, my mom, as a Salvation Army officer, was the one who had the final say on which kids went to camp from our community. I knew that if some kid backed out at the last minute, I was the easiest option to send in order to fill a spot that had already been paid for. So, in my mind, if my mother knew that I missed her it might jeopardize my chances of scoring a bonus week at camp!
Eventually, I turned 14 and that same camp hired me as a dishwasher. Instead of spending a couple of weeks I would spend my entire summer at camp and every summer following, until I traveled to South Africa for a summer and India the summer after that. During these summers I continued the "out of sight out of mind" approach to my family that I had sort of grown into. This was all well and good because eventually the summers would end, and I would return home and life would go on as normal.
I share all of this with you because, as they say “confession is good for the soul" — I don’t call my mom as often as I should.
There you have it. I’m not sure I feel any better about it but it’s out there.
Please understand, I love my mama. She has influenced me more than anyone else in my life. My writing is similar to hers. My preaching style was influenced by her. I even walked out of class my first year of college when a professor announced that women shouldn’t be preachers. I told him he was talking about my mama and he was welcome to follow me outside.
Yet I struggle to call her like I should. Life just seems to get in the way.
Except, for many of us, life as we know it has slowed to a halt. Thanks to our shared "coronacation," many of us are stuck at home with nowhere to go and nothing to do. So take advantage of this time. Call your mom, or your dad, your kids, your college roommate from 30 years ago. This is a perfect time to reconnect with people who we care about but, for one reason or another, have fallen out of touch with.
Major Steve Carroll and his wife Major Delia Carroll are the commanding officers of The Salvation Army Niagara Falls corps.
