This morning I lost my cool. I let my frustration get the better of me. In recent months many of you have lost been there as well. Maybe even this morning. Was it a total stranger? Was someone you care about? Did you walked away wondering how those words came out of your mouth?
In my case, I was trying to get my son in to see his doctor. He had been waiting four days for a negative COVID-19 test, all while not being allowed to attend school. My frustration was with the ever-changing, always cumbersome state COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. However, with no practical way to voice my frustration with these rules. The poor woman on the other end of the phone became a nameless, faceless causality of my frustration.
Many of us are frustrated. We are carrying that frustration with us. Some hide it better than others, but it is there none the less. Some of us are shouldering more than just frustration with the way things are. There is trauma. In the last seven months I have done four funerals. Two of them were technically illegal gatherings. The families involved experienced the trauma of losing a loved one, then being told they could not invite their family and friends to help them grieve.
There was a fifth funeral. One that my family wasn’t allowed to attend. It was for my wife’s grandmother. She died from COVID-19. She died alone. Her husband of 66 years was forced to say goodbye over an iPad. When the funeral arrangements were made only her children were allowed for a brief graveside ceremony. No grandchildren were present, No great-grandchildren. Her husband was refused permission to attend until the very last minute.
This is not an anti COVID-19 conspiracy rant. The virus is real. I had COVID-19, and for the first few days of my quarantine (until my wife also tested positive) I isolated in the basement away from my own family. Talk about frustrating. But I am not alone, not in my quarantine or isolation. I am certainly not alone in my frustration. My stories and personal trauma’s may be unique to me. But we all have them and as this pandemic drags on, we will receive new traumas and become frustrated again and again.
In my faith tradition we refer the fruit of: Love, Joy, Peace, Patience, Kindness, Goodness, Faithfulness, Gentleness and Self-control. We believe these character traits are demonstrated more and more as we live out the character and nature of God. This morning I failed. I don’t see any of those in the way I treated this woman over the phone. A woman who was, frankly, just trying to do her job.
We simply cannot unleash our mounting anxiety on each other. All of my frustration and trauma became irrelevant the moment, I inflicted trauma on someone else. No amount food boxes distributed, Funerals performed, or social services rendered make it ok for me or you make it to inflict pain on someone else. I have to do better. I have to be better. And I challenge you to do better than I did.
We are all in this together. Like it says at the very top of this paper #Communitymatters.
Major Steve Carroll Jr. serves with his wife Major Delia Carroll as the commanding officers of The Salvation Army Niagara Falls corps. To volunteer call: 283-7697 to donate: https://give.salvationarmy.org/rescuechristmasniagarafalls .
