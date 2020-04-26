CARROLL: No one among us is really 'non-essential'

It was the first night of a leadership program that I was enrolled in. There were several large tables each with 10 strangers sitting at them. Once we all had our first meal in front of us, our group was instructed to each spend five minutes describing ourselves to the people at the table without mentioning our job. The room got quiet, quickly. Oh, a few of us got bold and made initial attempts. I got away with sharing that I am a husband and a father of four boys but as soon as I started talking about my boys or my wife our group’s moderator pointed out that talking about my wife and kids is not describing myself, it was describing them.
The point that was being made is that we often define ourselves by what we do. That was certainly true of me. I am doing my dream job; I wanted to be a Salvation Officer since I was 5 years old. Even when I was getting myself into some serious trouble as a preteen and early teenager, I knew I wanted to enter the ministry in The Salvation Army. My parents, who were Salvation Army officers, gave me considerable opportunity to "apprentice" early. I preached my first sermon at 16, on Easter Sunday no less.
As I grew, experience after experience confirmed what was more of a calling than a future career. I went to school for ministry. I married a woman who shared my passion. Then we went to officer training college together. Two years later we were sent "in charge" of our first corps. We led The Salvation Army’s work in Port Richmond, Staten Island. It was stressful, frustrating, sometimes heart breaking, but we loved it. This is what I was made for. Sixteen years and five appointments later, I still love what I do.
But sitting at that table a few years ago, I was forced to ask myself the question: What if something happened tomorrow and I suddenly ceased being "Major" Stephen Carroll? Would I even know who I was outside of my job? (I struggle to even think of what I do in terms of a job.) Who would I be? Would I even know?
Well, I do know who I would be, mostly because I was forced to answer some hard questions over a delicious meal. I would still be a husband and a father. I would still be someone who cares deeply about the people around me, their well-being and their feelings. I would still be easily excitable and a bit obsessive. I would still have something unique to offer my family, my community and the world.
I am thinking about this now because so many of the people I am currently serving are asking some of these same questions. Two thirds of the people coming to us for food have never used a food pantry in their life. Many are newly out of work. Most have been told they are no longer needed, a financial burden, “non-essential.”
Whether you are working from home, furloughed, laid off or something else, it may be time to ask yourself some hard questions. But whatever you do, understand that you, not what you do for a living, have something special to offer your family, your community and this world. Do not believe for one second that because your job status has changed or may be in jeopardy that you are “non-essential.”
Major Steve Carroll and his wife Major Delia Carroll serve as the commanding officers of The Salvation Army Niagara Falls corps. If you would like to reconnect with him or learn how to Join the Fight for Good email him at Stephen.Carrolljr@use.salvationarmy.org.
