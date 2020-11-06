Carroll: Helping others...by the numbers

I’ve never been a fan of Statistics.
It’s not because one out of every three statistics found in a newspaper commentary is made up or that I almost failed that particular class in high school. It’s not even because the word ‘statistics’ is so hard to say. Numbers, particularly in today’s world, are just so easily manipulated.
Two people on different sides of an issue can take the same statistic and make it support their case. The statistic ends up causing more confusion and mistrust rather than bringing clarity to an issue. Sometimes however, numbers can be a helpful tool to understand problems and help us seek solutions. Since I already used my one ‘made up’ statistic in the first paragraph, let's look at a couple numbers together:
• 22,932. That is the number of meals worth of food The Salvation Army Niagara Falls served through our pantry program in 2019. That was a significant increase over the previous year. When we reviewed our programs at the end of the year, it was clear that the increase was due to an additional weekly distribution that we added on Thursday mornings. Our Thursday morning distribution averaged about 20 families. People arrived as early as 8:30 a.m. for a 10 a.m. distribution. We realized that people were just receiving food, but they were also socializing. So, we began breaking open a few of the donated pastries and offering coffee.
• 21,033. This is still a big number but not as big as the almost 23,000 meals we served last year. Except 22,932 is actually the number of meals we served in the month of April 2020. (Each food box represents nine meals) Our friendly Thursday distribution went from 23 families on the third week of March to more than 250 families on the fourth Thursday of March. That particular distribution is a story I will be sharing until my final day. The governor had just ‘paused the state’ and we realized that we would have to move our distribution outside.
We set up all our food on four tables in the parking lot and, as we began to run out of food, I looked up and realized the line of cars was now down the street. I began running in and out of our building filling carts with every piece of food we had. I emptied the food pantry and the church supplies. In a moment of desperation, we even opened the mini-fridge that our staff and volunteers keep their lunches in. We made it through that distribution and I spent the next week sourcing food for the following distribution.
Week after week things got easier, not that the need declined but the community came around us. First it was Target and the Little Bakery, then several of our restaurants called to donate their fresh food when they had to close their dining rooms. As the summer went on, The United way of Greater Niagara, Feedmore WNY and other local foundations provided resources so we could continue to serve. To date, we have now served 116,172 meals through the end of September.
That is just one set of our statistics. Last year, we provided over 1,000 Christmas gifts to 365 children. We just finished this year's applications and we are passed that number. Many of the businesses that maintained angel trees or held toy drives are closed or unable to commit to the level of help they have given in the past.
I am hopeful because of two other numbers: 1892 and 1889.
The first number is the year Niagara Falls was incorporated. The second is the year The Salvation Army came to Niagara Falls. For as long as there has been a City of Niagara Falls The Salvation Army has been present, serving its people. We have been their trough depressions and recessions and two world wars. Almost every day, I hear a story from someone whose life was impacted by the work of The Salvation Army in Niagara Falls. I have no reason to believe that the community will not continue to come alongside us as well serve suffering humanity right here in our own backyard.
Major Steve Carroll serves with his wife Major Delia Carroll as the commanding officers of The Salvation Army Niagara Falls corps. To find out how you can provide toys for children in need this year contact Major Delia Carroll at 716-283-7697 or you can purchase gifts on line through Walmart’s online Angel Tree Registry: https://www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/829bab63-55d4-4fab-91c7-d1b163ff2ef6/view.
