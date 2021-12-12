How does a person address vaccine defiance and social responsibility with a loved one? One third of US is still unvaccinated. My partner and I received our COVID-19 booster vaccines mid-November, about seven months after our second doses. We have a few family members and close friends who are majorly defiant and only marginally hesitant about Covid-19 vaccines. They are firm in their decision to stay unvaccinated.
Last July, we celebrated three months of full vaccination status by inviting out-of-town friends to stay with us for a weekend. They asked if we received our Covid-19 vaccines upon their arrival. I proudly assured them we had as we helped them remove weekender luggage from the car. While walking across the driveway, they informed us they were among the unvaccinated. Astonished, upset, and desperate to not make a scene, I smiled, took several imperceptible deep breaths, and suppressed my fury. We entered the house and directed them to the guest room. We mistakenly assumed all our close friends received vaccines. Stricken with numbness, I hoped for the best.
The four of us went to dinner. The husband confessed he suffered from Covid several months earlier, endured a slow recovery and did not trust the vaccines. Confident his antibodies would evade the Delta variant and unfazed by my concern. He asked me, “Why are you worried? You have the vaccine.” I felt the onset of anxiety and quelled it by consuming an entire bottle of chardonnay during dinner that evening and the next.
They knew we would not turn them away once they showed up. We love them and remain friends, but I have put them in a visitation time out.
Should we have inquired about their status before inviting them into our home? Yes. For weeks, I beat myself up. Should they have told us beforehand? Yes. With the Delta variant persisting and Omicron variant emerging, we are reimagining how to entertain unvaccinated friends during the holidays. It is challenging to balance their desire for personal autonomy with our desire to minimize the Covid-19 risk at home.
The Covid vaccine debate has revealed not only a diminished social responsibility among the public for the common good, but also in our personal relationships. Do unvaccinated friends have a moral obligation to disclose their status before accepting an invitation to a gathering with a fully vaccinated household? What is our obligation to each other?
You can’t choose your family, but you can choose your friends. Most of our tribe is fully vaccinated. Several have received a booster or scheduled an appointment to get a booster dose. A few remain unvaccinated.
I have lost interest in listening to friends’ reasons for not getting a full dose of one of the safe, free, and readily available Covid-19 vaccines. I have stopped trying to win hearts and change minds; it is not a hill I am not willing to die on. Unvaccinated friends are welcome, must be honest about their status and wear a mask during their visit.
I accept my friends for who they are, not the way I want them to be, except in our house. Learning about friends’ vaccine statuses should happen when offering the invitation, not while hanging coats or pouring drinks. I learned my lesson. The discovery should not be treated as a gender reveal. Now, I am not afraid to ask. Tell me. Vax or mask? It is your choice. House rules are my choice. If you decline to abide by them, know you’ve still got a friend.
Sharon Bailey is a resident of Niagara Falls, NY. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
