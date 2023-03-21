Niagara Falls has had been in a stage of economic development crisis for decades. The pace of new small business growth often seems more haphazard than purposeful. A trendy cocktail bar, a record store and several eateries opened in the pandemic’s wake, which is fantastic. Retail mobile phone stores and vape shops are ubiquitous, but their job creation numbers are not that great.
The city is very attractive to data centers and crypto firms. To these industries, Niagara Falls is a “business booty call.” The city is a friend with a cheap hydropower benefit. They want all the energy, and, by design, they have very little interest in residents’ feelings, needs or job growth.
According to the United States Census Bureau, the median income in 2021 for Niagara Falls was $43,336 and 23% of residents lived in poverty.
Primary Day is June 23, followed by the general election on Nov. 7. Voters will elect a mayor and two council members. Each candidate has expressed the importance of economic development for the city.
Since economic development is a key topic, workforce development should be on the minds of every candidate and an issue on their campaign platforms.
The city could benefit from a Workforce Taskforce to address the labor shortages in health care, and local civil service jobs.
Why isn’t workforce development the primary campaign issue? Workforce development is essential to economic development.
Workforce development affects the economic growth and stability of our community. It involves providing training and education to individuals to help them gain the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the workforce. As a local campaign issue, workforce development is crucial for several reasons.
First, it helps to create a skilled and competitive workforce that can attract businesses and industries to our area that spurs meaningful job growth. College enrollment is down, high school graduations rates are up and yet, opportunities for certifications in machining, electrical, welding, HVAC and health science are available at Niagara County Community College (NCCC) and Orleans/Niagara BOCES.
Second, workforce development programs can help individuals who are underemployed to gain the skills they need to find better-paying jobs. This can help reduce poverty and improve the standard of living for families in our community.
Third, investing in workforce development can have long-term benefits for our community by creating a more educated and skilled population. This can lead to increased innovation and productivity, which can drive economic growth for years to come.
Candidates should share with voter on how the plan to work with adult education agencies and make improvements to the recruitment and retentions.
Workforce development is an important local campaign issue that deserves our attention and investment. By supporting programs that provide training and education to individuals in our community, we can help create a stronger economy and a brighter future for all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.