With graduation season upon us, a lot of high school seniors will soon be college-bound. You’re probably thinking, why write about standardized tests at this moment? Because education never sleeps and perhaps you have a budding college student at home.
I am sure most of you are familiar with the SAT and ACT, the multiple-choice exams commonly used by colleges and universities to make admission decisions. Well, to attract students from diverse backgrounds and enhance access to higher education, many colleges have adopted a test-optional approach, abandoning the requirement for these exams, including Daemen University D’Youville College, and Niagara University, to name a few. Each of SUNY’s 64 campuses has the authority to determine whether to make test scores optional.
A few reasons prompted this policy trend. Colleges argue that standardized tests present a restricted outlook on a student’s intellectual potential. Test-optional policies allow for consideration of qualified candidates with low test scores and evaluation based on other factors, such as grades, essays, extracurriculars, recommendations, and courses.
The policies also motivate a higher volume of candidates to apply. Enrollment is about numbers and dollars. Many admissions offices at public and private universities have struggled to enroll enough students to stay open. Private colleges in Western New York face stiff competition from the state’s public universities, which benefit from greater financial support, higher endowments, and lower tuition fees.
So why should a student go through the hassle of filling out a bubble sheet when they can apply to test-optional colleges instead? Because the competition is strong, and the challenge will make them stronger.
The college landscape is very, very competitive, especially for schools which have more academic course offerings and research opportunities for undergraduate students. As a college essay and scholarship consultant, I have firsthand experience working with college bound high school students in Niagara County, some submitted standardized test scores, many did not.
Although “test-optional” means that a university does not require a student to submit an SAT or ACT score as part of the application, the admissions team will review it if submitted. Earlier this week I attended a virtual webinar offered by the National Association of College Admissions Counseling (NACAC) titled, “Industry Insights:
College Admissions Case Study: High-achieving Domestic & International Students”. Colleges and universities with a test-optional policy still favor students who submit decent SAT or ACT scores, as I suspected.
This is especially true for schools that offer a wider range of academic courses, internships, state-funded programs, and research opportunities for undergrads.
Standardized exams are often criticized for being biased, unfair and stressful. The truth of the matter is that the real world can be biased, unfair and stressful. Does that mean that kids should not attempt to rise to the occasion? Shouldn’t schools demand more, not less from students?
Students are becoming more academically risk averse, admissions offices recognize this, and they want to see less risk averse applicants. Kids are discouraged from pushing their limits due to reduced academic standards, limited extracurricular involvement, and fewer opportunities for introspective thinking and writing.
It’s important to urge college-bound students to challenge themselves academically and take the SAT or ACT exams.
Taking the exam will give students more options and flexibility in their school choices. A student will have a wider range of colleges to apply to and choose from. It will also increase the chances for scholarships, honors programs, and other opportunities that require or prefer to see test scores.
The SAT or ACT can help a student show off their academic potential and college preparedness. Although grades and coursework are significant measures of academic achievement, they might not portray a student’s actual talents and abilities, particularly if they attend a school with restricted resources, low standards, or grade inflation. When a student submits a good SAT or ACT score, colleges know the student is ready for college-level skills such as reading, critical thinking, problem-solving, and math.
While test scores are not the most important factor in college admissions, they can still make a difference. Admissions teams consider the whole person. The decision to take the SAT or ACT can imply to colleges that you possess motivation, ambition, and a willingness to face challenges. For students inclined towards STEM, attempting the SAT Subject Tests in Mathematics or Science can showcase their aptitude and enthusiasm for these areas.
For non-STEM students, improved test scores can also be an indicator of a student’s progress, particularly if there is a positive trend over time or if the scores have increased since the last test. Suppose a student improved their SAT score by 200 points from sophomore to junior year, that’s hard work and shows they’ve learned a lot. A student who consistently scores a 32 on the ACT showcases a strong foundation and proficiency.
Test scores could be essential to secure external programs or awards from honors colleges, national scholarships, or dual enrollment courses. Taking the SAT or ACT can help students access benefits and opportunities they might not have had otherwise.
Since college admissions are so competitive, it’s a good idea to take a standardized test anyway and send in the scores with the application if they are respectable. These tests may be optional, but students shouldn’t dismiss or avoid them. Admissions officers gain context and high school students gain valuable experience and increase their options.
