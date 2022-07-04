I was born free, not enslaved, as were my parents. I received my education in integrated American public, parochial and private institutions. I have never paid a poll tax or taken a literacy test as a condition of exercising my right to vote. No one has forced me into childbirth for the sole purpose of employing children to work in cotton or tobacco fields for their financial gain. I am in a miscegenational relationship. I openly love a White man and he loves me. We are both employed as well as own and share a modest home, with a backyard and two-car garage in a quiet neighborhood.
I am an American, living what is considered to be the American dream, but as I looked upon the showers of multicolored fireworks “gallantly streaming” across the evening sky, I wondered, have I ever truly been an American? American supposed to represent the land of the free and be the home of the brave. Why has living freely in itself, become an act of bravery?
On July 5, 1852, abolitionist, writer and orator Frederick Douglass gave the speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” He expressed the point that while white men and women celebrated their independence in this country, enslaved African Americans could not.
170 years have passed, and Black Americans are no longer enslaved, women have the right to vote, and same-sex couples have the right to marry but the civil liberties all Americans should enjoy are continuously threatened.
If citizens born or naturalized in the U.S. are considered equal regardless of race, gender, or religion then why are so many citizens getting consciously uncoupled from their civil liberties?
I grew up think that voting is the answer. Voting is our only option, but I am not so sure it is the answer. Would there be a January 6th Commission if voting is indeed the answer? Americans voted. They gave their answer. The previous president did not accept it.
Now, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case Moore V. Harper which addresses voting rights, gerrymandering and perhaps most importantly, independent state legislature doctrine. The doctrine falls under the Constitution’s election clause and states, “only the legislature has the power to regulate federal elections, without interference from state courts."
The possibility that states’ courts will not be eligible to adjudicate illegal election practices as stipulated by state constitutions, particularly federal election, is cause is cause for concern.
The idea of checks and balances between the three branches of government is fading quickly.
I sincerely ask, whose Fourth of July is it?
