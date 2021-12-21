BAILEY: Where is the community support?

President Lincoln emancipated Black Americans from enslavement in 1863, and Black people spent the next 80 years moving around on segregated riverboats, streetcars, trains and buses. Theoretically, Black folks were free; they just had to travel in separate and less than equal transportation.
My grandmother, a widow, raised my mother and her six siblings in Anniston, Alabama, the Calhoun County seat 65 miles east of Birmingham and 146 miles north of Montgomery. Jim Crow laws were in full effect in the 1950s.
Between 1944 and 1951, long before Rosa Parks' arrest, Irene Kirkaldy, Viola White, and Claudette Colvin defied orders to give up their bus seat and arrested for their noncompliance. Although Ms. Parks became the matriarch of the Montgomery Bus Boycott and civil rights movement, they, and many women like them, resisted Jim Crow transit laws, but their actions are relatively unknown.
It is important to recognize the contributions addressing racial injustices made by Black women and girls. However, their support is sometimes misguided and given short shrift.
Over the last few weeks, I have been thinking about Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal, actually the outpouring of support he received after his acquittal and comparing it to the support the difference in support Darnella Frazier, the teen who recorded the cell phone video of George Floyd's murder.
Kyle Rittenhouse, acquitted for shooting three men, killing two and wounding the third, received an offer for a congressional internship from multiple congressional members. The offers are disturbing.
In June of this year, Darnella Frazier received a special citation for citizen journalism from the Pulitzer Prize Board. Her award is honorable, but is that all there is?
Although her quick thinking helped lead to a conviction, seeing a police officer kneel on the neck of Floyd on My 25, 2020, was undoubtedly traumatizing for her. A month after she received her Pulitzer citation, a police officer, driving in a high-speed chase, lost control and accidentally slammed his patrol car her uncle as he sat in his parked vehicle; the impact killed him.
Multiple GoFundMe accounts exist on her behalf, including one to raise funds to help pay for her mental health treatment and another to raise funds to attend an HBCU.
Where is the support from social organizations, mental health professionals, and leaders in higher education? Why has she not received an offer for mental health treatment, an internship or a college scholarship? Why does crowdfunding seem to the only available option for her to pay for treatment or college?
I do not think this a condition of racial bias. I know many communities of color lack the accessibility and availability to economic and educational resources. However, we also have to share our social and professional acumen to build the temerity and spirit needed to help them navigate trauma and improve their outcome.
We have to do better. We can do more. Our young Black women do so much for us.
Sharon Bailey is a resident of Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.