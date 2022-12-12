For years, my parents and I relied on public transportation to get to work or entertainment venues. My father never had a driver’s license. He was content taking a metro bus, walking or some combination to get to Harrison Radiator on Clyde Avenue in Buffalo. My mother also took the bus or hitched a ride with a coworker to her third shift nursing job at the former Rosa Coplon Jewish Home and Infirmary on Symphony Circle. My mom got her driver’s license when I enrolled in first grade at a suburban school. I got a license in my senior year of high school.
My father was a diehard Buffalo Bills fan and season ticket holder. Occasionally my mom would attend games with my dad. Although my mom had a car and driver’s license, they took the designated “game” bus from the Buffalo Metropolitan Transportation Center (BMTC) at North Division and Ellicott Streets to the former Rich Stadium, now renamed Highmark Stadium. The bus was more convenient and fun.
BMTC is managed by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA). The 45-year-old center is a hub for Greyhound, Coach and other intercity bus lines and offers amenities such as a Tim Horton’s coffee shop, vending machines, NFTA Transit police sub-station and public restrooms.
NFTA also manages the two transportation centers in Niagara County: Niagara Falls Transportation Center (NFTC) on Fashion Outlets Boulevard and the Portage Road Transportation Center (PRTC), a short distance from Tops Friendly Markets also on Portage Road.
The difference between the NFTC and PRTC is like day and night, city and town, or black and white.
The restrooms in both transportation centers used to be available to passengers. This is not the case at the PRTC. In 2020, the NFTA built a wall inside of the PRTC, preventing passengers from accessing what used to be public restrooms.
Before the wall and pre-pandemic, passengers entered the large and open waiting area through the primary entrance, which faces the parking lot. The waiting area used to offer about 30 plastic chairs for passengers and was approximately 2,700 square feet. The wall has reduced the indoor waiting area to a little over 500 square feet, and less than a third of the original number of chairs.
Why the change?
One bus driver, on the condition of anonymity, told me homeless citizens, violence and people having sex in the bathrooms were the main reasons. Reduction in ridership and the need for less space is the preferred response.
All the reasons stink.
If NFTA wanted to reduce the footprint, why not design the wall on the other side of the building, which would still allow access to public restrooms? Why not staff the center with an NFTA transit officer?
Only bus drivers have access to its restrooms. To use a public restroom, a person must walk across the parking lot to the Tops supermarket.
This is not ideal for mothers with children, seniors, disabled — or anyone, really.
The NFTC across from the Fashion Outlets has no such barriers.
The NFTA and the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area collaborated on a public art mural to decorate the wall. The goal? Creating a nexus between residents, the city and public transportation. There is nothing socially just about this situation. There are some things public art cannot fix.
Most of the patrons waiting for buses at the PRTC are honest, hardworking people who take public transportation as a necessity, not as a leisurely option.
Jalen Law’s artistic creation is lovely, and he is super talented. However, the art cannot hide the fact that NFTA does not treat all its patrons equally.
NFTA, tear down that wall.
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.