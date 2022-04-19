My partner and I emigrated from Buffalo to sunny Niagara Falls in 2017. Since then, we have travelled into Buffalo to see national musical performances on five occasions.
That may seem like a paltry number, considering that we moved here three years before the global pandemic.
We made two of the five trips within the last three weeks, the first on March 26th to see blues guitarist Tab Benoit at Tralf Music Hall and the second last Friday, April 15th to see the rock band Kansas at Shea’s Performing Arts Center. The Kansas concert was set to begin at 7:30pm. There was plenty of time to walk around the theater district since we found a fabulous parking spot on Franklin Street at 6:45pm.
As we walked along Chippewa Street, admired the trendy bars and turned the corner onto Main Street, Tom asked, “Do you miss living in Buffalo?” I quickly answered,
“Nope!”. However, as I gazed at the streetscape, Irish Classical Theater and Shea’s bright marquee I stopped suddenly, looked at my partner and said, “I miss the theaters.”
I love living in Niagara Falls and the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center (NACC) is the city’s lodestar for multicultural arts and community theater. Why does it seem like the NACC is an afterthought amongst state, county and local leadership?
Community theaters, art museums, galleries and performance spaces can be economic engines which revitalize smaller cities by using existing resources.
I see the NACC as an overlooked agent for economic development. Many neighborhoods throughout Buffalo lay claim to a community theater. The Paul Robeson Theater,
Ujima Company, Inc, Torn Space Theatre and Theatre of Youth are just a few theater houses that are tucked within residences and along commercial districts. These theaters help make Buffalo attractive to residents and visitors.
More attention and investment should be given to the NACC. Niagara Falls is a small city. It may not have the infrastructure available to house multiple community theaters, but the NACC is a wonderful place to begin a revitalization effort. It supplies an opportunity for year-round multicultural entertainment. The NACC has the potential to be our Tralf Music Hall, Smith Theater and Burchfield Penney under one roof.
It would have been nice to have a sliver of the funds for a new Buffalo Bills stadium redirected to a smaller arts projects with a broader impact, like the NACC capital campaign. No one seems to care about the arts during an election year. The Buffalo Bills must have a new stadium, or the city of Buffalo will fall like Rome! That’s okay. Bills fans can spill tears into their drinks-to-go. They are used to crying.
Burgeoning arts communities and performance halls in smaller cities can help small businesses and be a source of pride. The Historic Palace Theatre in Lockport and The Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda are shining examples of Niagara County sources of economic uplift. Let’s not forget about all the cultural trimmings available in Lewiston.
The Rapids is at risk of foreclosure. The central location and greater artistic functionality of the NACC makes it more deserving of investment, community and city
government support.
In his book The Social Life of Small Urban Spaces (1980), sociologist William H. Whyte states, “What attracts people most, it would appear, is other people.” Mr.
Whyte was referring to urban design and public spaces. His sentiment is not only admirable; it is applicable.
The NACC is an important ingredient for connecting communities and enhancing economic development, or at least it should be. We should make it a world class arts
center to complement our world class waterfalls. Don’t we deserve nice things?
Sharon Bailey is a Niagara Falls, NY resident. You may email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
