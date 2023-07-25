The summer is teeming with activities in Niagara County. Whether it’s trekking through the Niagara Gorge, enjoying a relaxing picnic at one of the county’s 11 state parks or many community parks, exploring the local farmers markets, cycling along the Niagara Gorge rim, Kiwanis Park, and Shoreline Trails, or embarking on a sightseeing adventure via the Discover Niagara Shuttle, there are plenty of things to for people of all ages.
There is also something else to do: inhale the aroma of weed smoke, which seems to be everywhere, even where it should not be.
Last week I grabbed lunch at Food Truck Thursday, a weekly summer event held at the Amtrak Niagara Falls Station and Customhouse Interpretive Center. Since I live close by, I usually bike there. As soon as I parked my bike, the smell of marijuana hit me. A middle-aged man and woman were sitting on one of the decorative concrete planters sharing a joint.
The man held out his joint to me with a grin. “Hey, would you like to take a hit?” A group of NYS court officers were less than five feet from them, waiting in line to place orders at one of the two food trucks.
I thanked him for the offer, declined, and placed my order at the truck furthest away, hoping to reduce my olfactory contact.
Recently, I visited a nearby college campus to conduct a writing workshop for high school students. While strolling my bike on the sidewalk, seeking a bike stand, I observed two young adults smoking in the car. They hopped out of the car simultaneously as I walked by. I smiled and let them pass. Once again, the essence of marijuana enveloped me, much like the dust cloud that surrounded the character “Pig-Pen” from the Peanuts comic strip.
It’s still illegal in New York to smoke weed in a parked car.
Regarding public parks, whether they are owned by the state or the city, it is nearly impossible to escape the smell of marijuana.
As I have stated before, the smell of weed is everywhere.
Although the aforementioned individuals were polite, recent experiences have made me speculate on the readiness of local governments and law enforcement agencies to address potential issues associated with future adult-use on-site consumption facilities.
State Sen. George Borrello from the 57th District has introduced a bill to address public cannabis consumption. A press release on his website states:
“Under Senate Bill 7604, public marijuana use would be prohibited, although cities and towns would be able to enact ordinances regarding whether and where marijuana could be publicly consumed. This is a significant departure from current state law which authorizes public marijuana use anywhere tobacco smoking is permitted. The measure would also establish a $125 fine for violations of the law. Current violations of the public consumption provisions of the law are subject to a $25 fine.”
In July 2022, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation prohibiting smoking in all state-owned recreational areas, such as beaches, marinas, playgrounds and group camps. A $50 civil fine can be imposed for smoking in these designated areas.
Legislation loses its value when law enforcement cannot or does not enforce it.
The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has made public a proposal for Revised Adult-Use Cannabis Regulations, which include Part 118, 119, 120, 121, 124, 125, 131, and is open for public comments at https://cannabis.ny.gov/marihuana-regulation-and-taxation-act-mrta
The public can comment on proposed regulation through email at regulations@ocm.ny.gov or by mailing to the New York State Office of Cannabis Management at P.O. Box 2071, Albany, NY 12220.
The public comment period expires July 31.
Cannabis lounges and public consumption are being tested in Alaska, California, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, and Missouri are experimenting with cannabis lounges, public consumption, and temporary consumption event licenses while jurisdictions in Maine, Massachusetts, Oregon, Vermont, and a few others limit marijuana consumption on at home or on private property.
When OCM rolls out its regulations for licensed adult-use on-site cannabis lounges, will New Yorkers opt for a controlled pot-smoking safe space or keep smoking in their cars or out in the open near municipal, campus and parks police?
It would be nice to take a walk, hike, bicycle ride or dine on a patio without the tang of weed from a passerby.
I guess I will have to hold my breath.
