“Anything can happen to your child at any time.” Unique White earnestly delivered those words to the media attendees at the Variety Kids Telethon Media Luncheon held at Chef’s Restaurant on Feb. 15. Ms. White’s remark stuck with me.
Unique White is the mother of this year’s Celebrity Child for the 61st annual Variety Kids Telethon, Avanyah White. Avanyah was born in 2018 and diagnosed with tibial hypoplasia, a rare genetic limb malformation. At 10 months old, doctors at Oshei Children’s Hospital and Unique decided that leg amputation surgery was necessary so that Avanyah could walk with prosthetic limbs. Both Unique and her grandmother Katrina were also born with the same condition. In 1962, Avanyah’s great-grandmother Katrina was introduced on the very first Variety Kids Telethon.
I don’t have any children, but I don’t have to be a parent to understand the fact that anything can happen to a child at any given moment.
The philanthropic origins of this international organization begin in Pittsburgh with an abandoned infant and 11 men in the theater business. In 1928, a mother, unable to care for her newborn, left the baby in a movie theater with a note attached, hoping that her child would be the beneficiary of the alleged generosity of theater people. The group of 11 men founded a social club, aptly named Variety Club, and agreed to support and pay for the child’s education. They expanded their support and accepted donations to help other disadvantaged children. This Pittsburgh club became known as Tent No. 1.
In 1934, a group of mostly Buffalo theater owners formed Tent No. 7, which has developed into the present-day Variety, The Children’s Charity of Buffalo and Western New York. The first telethon aired in 1962.
The Variety Kids Telethon is the longest running, locally produced telethon in the nation and if you are a Western New York native, the telethon is as familiar to you as the Buffalo Bills, probably more so. I grew up watching the parade of local media personalities, regional musical performers, and national celebrities appeal to viewers to call in, mail or deliver a monetary donation in person to the television studio.
Each year, Variety, The Children’s Charity of Buffalo and Western New York, raises money to benefit the most vulnerable: children who are sick, disabled and disadvantaged. The dollars raised through the organizations year-round fundraising efforts support advanced medical techniques, physical and occupational therapies and life-saving programs at Oshei Children’s Hospital and the Robert Warner, M.D. Rehabilitation Center.
Variety proceeds also help all Western New York counties, including Niagara County. Eligible children’s charities are encouraged to apply for grants awarded by The Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation of Variety Club of Buffalo. The award can only apply to children’s programs and equipment, not administrative costs. The grant application deadline is July 1 and must include a 501 (c) 3 and the agency’s latest audit. The Heart Committee approves the applications and gives the award at the end of October.
This year. the 2023 Variety Kids Telethon will broadcast live on Saturday, March 4 from 6 to 11 p.m. on WGRZ, Channel 2, and Sunday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on WBBZ, Channel 67.1, Cable 5 and will livestream online.
This year’s theme is “Heroes for the Kids” — but to me, the kids are the actual heroes.
Learn more about Variety, The Children’s Charity of Buffalo and Western New York at (https://varietybuffalo.org).
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls, NY. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
